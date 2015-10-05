* Won rises; intervention caution checks upside * Rupiah gains as Jakarta stocks jump near 3 pct * Taiwan dollar up, regulator sees stock inflows returning (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 5 - Emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data dented expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike within this year. The South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah rose to their strongest levels in more than two weeks on strong local equities. Taiwan's dollar advanced as the financial regulator saw a return of foreign investment into stocks. U.S. employers added only 142,000 jobs last month, the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed on Friday, far below a forecast of a rise of 203,000 in a Reuters poll. In addition, the August figures were revised sharply lower. The data increased doubts over whether the Fed could safely raise borrowing costs in the near term, steering investors to seek higher yields and riskier assets in emerging Asia. U.S. Treasury yields fell, dragging the greenback lower against a basket of major currencies. "Instead of interpreting the disappointing U.S. NFP numbers as symptomatic of the state of the global economy, investors have instead chosen to look upon the glass as half full, attaching positivity to prospects of a delayed Fed liftoff," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, wrote in a note. "This boost to risk appetite may also underpin the cyclical and EM currencies, although the shelf life of this dynamic remains uncertain." Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to stay on a bullish trend for a long term, given the slowing regional economy, analysts said. The World Bank cut its 2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for developing East Asia and Pacific, and said the outlook was clouded by the risk of a sharp slowdown in China and possible spillovers from expected increases in U.S. interest rates. Eric Rosengren, the head of the Boston Fed, expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates this year despite what he called a "weak" September jobs report, which could signal a more significant economic slowdown that delays the policy tightening. WON The won advanced nearly 1 percent to 1,169.1 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 18. Foreign investors were set to turn to net buyers in Seoul shares, helping the main index rise 0.5 percent. The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier gains on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.8 percent to 14,530 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 18. The currency's one-month non-deliverable forwards gained on stop-loss dollar selling around 14,800. Indonesian stocks jumped 2.7 percent, well outpacing regional peers. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 14,604 rupiah per dollar, the strongest since Sept. 22. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on higher local stocks as the financial regulator said foreign capital started to return to domestic equities after four consecutive months of net outflows. The Financial Supervisory Commission said the stock market should have bottomed in August and it expected a better fourth quarter, the Commercial Times reported. The island's currency, however, pared some of its appreciation as foreign investors sold the unit on rallies and local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.05 119.90 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.4324 1.4327 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.776 33.156 +1.16 Korean won 1172.00 1180.70 +0.74 Baht 36.41 36.57 +0.44 Peso 46.60 46.77 +0.36 Rupiah 14560.00 14640.00 +0.55 Rupee 65.32 65.51 +0.29 Ringgit 4.4000 4.4140 +0.32 *Yuan 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.05 119.66 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.4324 1.3260 -7.43 Taiwan dlr 32.776 31.718 -3.23 Korean won 1172.00 1099.30 -6.20 Baht 36.41 32.90 -9.64 Peso 46.60 44.72 -4.03 Rupiah 14560.00 12380.00 -14.97 Rupee 65.32 63.03 -3.51 Ringgit 4.4000 3.4965 -20.53 Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41 * China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed through Oct 7 for a national holiday. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by)