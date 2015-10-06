Oct 6 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 120.46 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.4237 1.4207 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 32.679 33.002 +0.99 Korean won 1165.60 1172.40 +0.58 Baht 36.36 36.36 +0.00 Peso 46.44 46.48 +0.09 Rupiah 14455.00 14490.00 +0.24 Rupee 65.29 65.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3730 4.3808 +0.18 *Yuan 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 119.66 -0.73 Sing dlr 1.4237 1.3260 -6.86 Taiwan dlr 32.679 31.718 -2.94 Korean won 1165.60 1099.30 -5.69 Baht 36.36 32.90 -9.52 Peso 46.44 44.72 -3.70 Rupiah 14455.00 12380.00 -14.35 Rupee 65.29 63.03 -3.45 Ringgit 4.3730 3.4965 -20.04 Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41 * China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed Oct. 1 to 7 for a national holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)