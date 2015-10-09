Oct 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.88 119.94 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3996 1.4044 +0.34 Taiwan dlr 32.838 32.872 +0.10 *Korean won 1159.00 1159.00 +0.00 Baht 35.65 35.98 +0.93 Peso 45.94 46.11 +0.38 Rupiah 13500.00 13860.00 +2.67 Rupee 65.05 65.05 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1220 4.2355 +2.75 Yuan 6.3507 6.3537 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.88 119.66 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.3996 1.3260 -5.26 Taiwan dlr 32.838 31.718 -3.41 Korean won 1159.00 1099.30 -5.15 Baht 35.65 32.90 -7.71 Peso 45.94 44.72 -2.65 Rupiah 13500.00 12380.00 -8.30 Rupee 65.05 63.03 -3.11 Ringgit 4.1220 3.4965 -15.17 Yuan 6.3507 6.2040 -2.31 * South Korean financial markets are closed for a holiday. Markets will resume trade on Monday, Oct 12. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)