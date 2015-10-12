* Yuan highest since Aug devaluation on strong midpoint * Won at 3-month high; suspected intervention limits gains * Ringgit, rupiah down on profit-taking * Singapore dlr dips, c.bank seen easing policy on Wed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Monday as the dollar broadly fell due to growing doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. The Chinese yuan hit its strongest level since its surprise devaluation on Aug. 11, after the central bank set a firmer midpoint. The South Korean won touched a three-month peak on catch-up demand after a long weekend. Some Asian currencies, especially the recent outperformers such as the Malaysian ringgit, eased, but they pared losses against the U.S. dollar which is near a three-week low versus a basket of major units. Asian stocks extended gains as investors unwound bearish bets on commodities and emerging markets trades. That came as expectations have been waning since disappointing September U.S. jobs data. "The rally in risk-proxies may continue in the short-term, so USD/Asia ex-Japan could see some downward pressure," said Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore. Wong, however, doubted whether a long-term appreciation in emerging Asian currencies was possible, given a slowdown in regional economies. It was also too early to rule out possibility of a U.S. interest rate increase this year, he added. WON The won ended local trade up 1.4 percent to 1,143.5 per dollar, its strongest since July 15. With local financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday, offshore funds chased the won to catch up with other Asian currencies which rose. Foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to slow down the won's appreciation, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit fell in thin trade as traders saw its recent gains as excessive. The Malaysian currency jumped nearly 7 percent against the greenback, the largest weekly appreciation since September 1998, when Malaysia country pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 to the dollar until 2005. Industrial production rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier in August, on higher manufacturing and mining output, but was below market expectations. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid ahead of the central bank's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore was expected to ease its foreign exchange rate-based policy to support an economy that may have slipped into a recession in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis. Some hedge funds, however, cut back bearish bets on the Singapore dollar at 1.4030 versus the U.S. dollar, tracking the greenback's overall weakness. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah eased as traders booked profits with the currency's 200-day moving average at 13,306 per dollar. The rupiah has been closing daily sessions weaker than the average since September 2014. Last week, the rupiah jumped 9.2 percent against the dollar, its largest weekly gain since July 2001, Thomson Reuters data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0600 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.16 120.25 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3990 1.3949 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 32.376 32.850 +1.46 Korean won 1142.83 1159.00 +1.41 Baht 35.52 35.54 +0.06 Peso 45.81 45.87 +0.13 Rupiah 13430.00 13410.00 -0.15 Rupee 64.75 64.74 -0.02 Ringgit 4.1640 4.1355 -0.68 Yuan 6.3249 6.3453 +0.32 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.16 119.66 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.3990 1.3260 -5.22 Taiwan dlr 32.376 31.718 -2.03 Korean won 1142.83 1099.30 -3.81 Baht 35.52 32.90 -7.38 Peso 45.81 44.72 -2.38 Rupiah 13430.00 12380.00 -7.82 Rupee 64.75 63.03 -2.66 Ringgit 4.1640 3.4965 -16.03 Yuan 6.3249 6.2040 -1.91 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)