Oct 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.86 120.01 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4014 1.3988 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.436 32.560 +0.38 Korean won 1145.80 1143.50 -0.20 Baht 35.46 35.35 -0.31 Peso 45.94 45.80 -0.30 Rupiah 13510.00 13400.00 -0.81 Rupee 64.75 64.75 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1780 4.1415 -0.87 Yuan 6.3242 6.3230 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.86 119.66 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.4014 1.3260 -5.38 Taiwan dlr 32.436 31.718 -2.21 Korean won 1145.80 1099.30 -4.06 Baht 35.46 32.90 -7.22 Peso 45.94 44.72 -2.66 Rupiah 13510.00 12380.00 -8.36 Rupee 64.75 63.03 -2.65 Ringgit 4.1780 3.4965 -16.31 Yuan 6.3242 6.2040 -1.90 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)