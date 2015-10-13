* Singapore c.bank to ease policy on Wed * Rupiah falls 1 pct; Indonesia stocks drop 3 pct * Ringgit slips on lower oil prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Singapore's dollar slid on Tuesday as the central bank is predicted to ease monetary policy this week with the economy seen having slipped into a recession in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008-09. The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit , commodity currencies in Asia, led losses in regional units, after oil prices slumped. China's imports fell in September for an 11th consecutive month, indicating the world's second-largest economy is still slumping and hurting exports of its neighbours. The Singapore dollar eased 0.2 percent to 1.4019 per the U.S. dollar as of 0610 GMT. That came as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected on Wednesday to loosen its exchange-rate based monetary policy for the second time this year at its semiannual review, a Reuters poll showed. "Market is pricing some form of easing," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore, adding the bank expects the MAS to re-center Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) policy band. The central bank manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its NEER. Of the 25 analysts surveyed by Reuters, 15 expect the MAS to loosen policy. Among those who predict an easing, seven expect the slope to be reduced to zero and four see a lower mid-point. Three others expect a slope reduction and re-centering, while one analyst expects a zero slope and band widening. "If they just lower the slope to neutral, the rally in USD/SGD will be capped at around 1.4075 which is where I estimate the lower bound is," ANZ's Goh said. "A re-centering will see a much larger rally possibly towards 1.4150 in the first instance." Singapore economy was expected to have shrunk 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis after a 4.0 percent contraction, a separate Reuters poll showed. That would meet the definition of a technical recession, the first for Singapore since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008-early 2009 when the economy contracted for four consecutive quarters. ASIA FX DOWN Most emerging Asian currencies slid as a sharp fall in oil prices triggered profit-taking, especially in commodity currencies. The rupiah slumped more than 1 percent as Jakarta shares lost over 3 percent. The currency lost ground in non-deliverable forwards markets. Expectations for rising dollar demand from Indonesian companies also hurt sentiment on the rupiah. The ringgit fell as lower oil prices bolstered concerns over Malaysia's overseas earnings from oil and gas sales. The country is a major exporter of palm oil and natural liquefied gas. Oil prices tumbled overnight Monday as traders took profits after last week's surge to an 11-week high, and on a report that OPEC continued to boost crude production despite a persistent glut. Crude oil futures edged up on light bargain hunting on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.82 120.01 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.4019 1.3988 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 32.497 32.560 +0.19 Korean won 1148.38 1143.50 -0.42 Baht 35.54 35.35 -0.53 Peso 46.01 45.80 -0.46 Rupiah 13560.00 13400.00 -1.18 Rupee 65.01 64.75 -0.40 Ringgit 4.1805 4.1415 -0.93 Yuan 6.3353 6.3230 -0.19 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.82 119.66 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.4019 1.3260 -5.41 Taiwan dlr 32.497 31.718 -2.40 Korean won 1148.38 1099.30 -4.27 Baht 35.54 32.90 -7.43 Peso 46.01 44.72 -2.80 Rupiah 13560.00 12380.00 -8.70 Rupee 65.01 63.03 -3.04 Ringgit 4.1805 3.4965 -16.36 Yuan 6.3353 6.2040 -2.07 (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)