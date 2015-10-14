Oct 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.60 119.75 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3976 1.4025 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 32.600 32.739 +0.43 Korean won 1153.60 1149.70 -0.34 Baht 35.64 35.56 -0.22 Peso 46.18 46.08 -0.23 *Rupiah 13614.00 13614.00 +0.00 Rupee 65.18 65.18 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.1815 4.1815 +0.00 Yuan 6.3425 6.3429 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.60 119.66 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3976 1.3260 -5.12 Taiwan dlr 32.600 31.718 -2.71 Korean won 1153.60 1099.30 -4.71 Baht 35.64 32.90 -7.69 Peso 46.18 44.72 -3.16 Rupiah 13614.00 12380.00 -9.06 Rupee 65.18 63.03 -3.30 Ringgit 4.1815 3.4965 -16.38 Yuan 6.3425 6.2040 -2.18 * Indonesian and Malaysian financial markets are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)