SINGAPORE, Nov 21 The Singapore dollar and
Malaysian ringgit touched their lowest level in six weeks on
Monday, as ongoing worries over the euro zone's debt crisis kept
risk appetite subdued.
Earlier, the U.S. dollar rose versus the Singapore dollar on
stop-loss buying and climbed to as high as 1.3035 at
one point, the U.S. dollar's highest since early October.
The greenback later pared its gains and last stood at
1.2986, down about 0.1 percent on the day versus the Singapore
dollar.
Against the Malaysian ringgit, the greenback climbed to a
six-week high of 3.1765 at one point.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0303 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.78 76.92 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2995 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.244 30.257 +0.04
Korean won 1137.40 1138.90 +0.13
Baht 31.01 30.97 -0.13
Peso 43.40 43.40 -0.01
Rupiah 9050.00 9015.00 -0.39
Rupee 51.34 51.34 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1680 3.1655 -0.08
Yuan 6.3548 6.3554 +0.01
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.78 81.15 +5.69
Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2820 -1.25
Taiwan dlr 30.244 30.368 +0.41
Korean won 1137.40 1134.80 -0.23
Baht 31.01 30.14 -2.81
Peso 43.40 43.84 +1.01
Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50
Rupee 51.34 44.70 -12.92
Ringgit 3.1680 3.0820 -2.71
Yuan 6.3548 6.5897 +3.70
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
