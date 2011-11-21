SINGAPORE, Nov 21 The Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit touched their lowest level in six weeks on Monday, as ongoing worries over the euro zone's debt crisis kept risk appetite subdued.

Earlier, the U.S. dollar rose versus the Singapore dollar on stop-loss buying and climbed to as high as 1.3035 at one point, the U.S. dollar's highest since early October.

The greenback later pared its gains and last stood at 1.2986, down about 0.1 percent on the day versus the Singapore dollar.

Against the Malaysian ringgit, the greenback climbed to a six-week high of 3.1765 at one point.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0303 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.78 76.92 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2995 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.244 30.257 +0.04 Korean won 1137.40 1138.90 +0.13 Baht 31.01 30.97 -0.13 Peso 43.40 43.40 -0.01 Rupiah 9050.00 9015.00 -0.39 Rupee 51.34 51.34 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1680 3.1655 -0.08 Yuan 6.3548 6.3554 +0.01

Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.78 81.15 +5.69 Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2820 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 30.244 30.368 +0.41 Korean won 1137.40 1134.80 -0.23 Baht 31.01 30.14 -2.81 Peso 43.40 43.84 +1.01 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 51.34 44.70 -12.92 Ringgit 3.1680 3.0820 -2.71 Yuan 6.3548 6.5897 +3.70

------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click

Double click on brackets for following items:

Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia

Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah

Singapore dollar Thai baht

Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar

Philippine peso Korean won

SPEED GUIDES

Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS

All Singapore news All Malaysian news

Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan

Philippines Korea All emerging markets

All foreign exchange news

Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]