* Rupee nears record low around 52.20 hit in March 2009
* Rupiah hits 2-mth low; Sing dlr and ringgit touch 6-week
lows
* SGD gets support as NEER seen close to lower end of policy
band
* Corporate hedging could exacerbate dollar/Asia rise
-analyst
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Emerging Asian
currencies fell broadly on Monday and the Indian rupee neared a
record low hit in March 2009, with market players bracing for
further drops in coming weeks given ongoing jitters over the
euro zone's debt crisis.
The Indian rupee touched a fresh 32-month low against the
dollar at 51.86, approaching a record low of 52.20.
Traders said India's central bank likely sold dollars on
Monday to curb the rupee's sharp fall.
The Indonesian rupiah, meanwhile, fell to its lowest in
about two months while the Singapore dollar and the
Malaysian ringgit both hit six-week lows versus the
U.S. dollar. Analysts said the greenback may see more gains in
coming weeks.
"I think the risk/reward still favours the potential for
upside in dollar/Asia," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist for OCBC
in Singapore. "The European situation remains highly uncertain."
"I think we will continue to get indications of slowing
growth prospects for Asia," he said, adding that investors seem
reluctant to put money into Asia at this point, taking a
particularly cautious stance toward equities.
This was underscored with data on Monday showing Thailand's
economy grew below expectations by 0.5 percent in the third
quarter from the second. Since it is bound to shrink in the
fourth quarter because of severe flooding, economists expect the
central bank to cut interest rates at a policy meeting next
week.
"Unlike maybe a year ago, Asian currencies do not have the
luxury of strong capital inflows right now," Ng said. "That will
leave them fairly vulnerable to swings in risk appetite."
News that a U.S. congressional "super committee" was
expected to formally announce on Monday that its three-month
effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has
failed, weighed on Asian equities and risk sentiment.
"I think the risk is really still on the upside for dollar
Asia in the near-term," said Perry Kojodjojo, FX strategist for
HSBC in Hong Kong. He said the dollar could extend its gains
against the Indian rupee and other emerging Asian currencies if
currency hedging by Asian importers gains steam.
"A lot of them (Asian importers) don't really hedge that
actively and given where the currency is moving, they may start
increasing their hedging profile and if that's the case, you
could see dollar/Asia moving higher."
Since India is an oil importer and runs a trade deficit, the
rupee may be particularly vulnerable to such importer hedging,
he said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The U.S. dollar hit a six-week high of 1.3035 to the
Singapore dollar at one point, but later trimmed its
gains.
The Singapore dollar's drop on Monday probably brought the
currency's nominal effective exchange rate down close to the
lower end of the central bank's policy band, a factor that may
help limit falls in the Singapore dollar for now, said Emmanuel
Ng, FX strategist for OCBC.
How USD/Singapore dollar performs going into the year-end
will depend on moves in euro/dollar, Ng said. The euro may fall
toward the "low $1.30s" by year-end, and such a drop would open
the way for a further rise in dollar/Singapore dollar, he said.
INDIAN RUPEE
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Regional Rates/FX Strategist CIMB
Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said the recent surge in the
dollar versus the Indian rupee seemed to be driven by
dollar-buying in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which may be a
sign of currency hedging by offshore players.
"The pricing of further weakness is being done via the NDF,"
he said, adding that market players seem to be going long on the
dollar in NDFs rather than taking a position in the spot market.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0741 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.77 76.92 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.2981 1.2995 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.246 30.257 +0.04
Korean won 1140.05 1138.90 -0.10
Baht 31.02 30.97 -0.15
Peso 43.31 43.40 +0.20
Rupiah 9050.00 9015.00 -0.39
Rupee 51.66 51.34 -0.63
Ringgit 3.1710 3.1655 -0.17
Yuan 6.3536 6.3554 +0.03
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.77 81.15 +5.71
Sing dlr 1.2981 1.2820 -1.24
Taiwan dlr 30.246 30.368 +0.40
Korean won 1140.05 1134.80 -0.46
Baht 31.02 30.14 -2.82
Peso 43.31 43.84 +1.22
Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50
Rupee 51.66 44.70 -13.47
Ringgit 3.1710 3.0820 -2.81
Yuan 6.3536 6.5897 +3.72
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kavita Chandran)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]