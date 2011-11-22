SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Asian currencies edged lower on Tuesday, with the South Korean won hitting its lowest level in a month and the Indian rupee seen poised to test a record low, as the euro zone's debt crisis and dollar funding strains kept risk appetite weak.

The South Korean won touched a one-month low of 1,150.0 to the dollar at one point, while the rupee may test its all-time low of 52.20 to the dollar if demand from oil refiners picks up.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0313 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.05 76.90 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.3019 1.3041 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.260 -0.08 Korean won 1145.30 1140.70 -0.40 Baht 31.17 31.12 -0.16 Peso 43.30 43.30 -0.01 Rupiah 9050.00 9020.00 -0.33 Rupee 52.16 52.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1840 3.1805 -0.11 Yuan 6.3636 6.3600 -0.06

Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.05 81.15 +5.32 Sing dlr 1.3019 1.2820 -1.53 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.368 +0.28 Korean won 1145.30 1134.80 -0.92 Baht 31.17 30.14 -3.30 Peso 43.30 43.84 +1.25 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 52.16 44.70 -14.30 Ringgit 3.1840 3.0820 -3.20 Yuan 6.3636 6.5897 +3.55

------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

