* Oil refiners, offshore investors cited buying dlr/rupee
* Dlr/rupiah hovers near peak hit in late Sept
* Real money flows helped lift dlr/rupiah NDFs previous day
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Asian currencies edged
lower on Tuesday, with the South Korean won sliding to its
lowest level in a month and the Indian rupee hitting a record
low, as the euro zone's debt crisis and dollar funding strains
left investors with little appetite for riskier assets.
The won fell to as low as 1,150.9 to the dollar
at one point, while the rupee skidded to a record low of 52.73
.
Market players said emerging Asian currencies were likely to
remain vulnerable in the near term as the European crisis
deepens.
"This is not a move limited to just Asia, but what I have
heard is that money is being pulled out because European
investors' risk tolerance has fallen," said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore. The trader added a caveat, saying he
had not actually seen such flows himself.
It may take some time for Asian currencies to stabilise, the
trader said, especially given recent signs of rising dollar
funding costs, a situation that may not settle down at least
until year-end funding needs are taken care of, he said.
In a sign of such dollar funding strains, the one-year
euro/dollar cross currency basis swap widened to a bid rate of
minus 94.8 basis points at one point on Tuesday.
That implies that the cost of borrowing dollars in exchange
for the euro as collateral using basis swaps rose to their
highest level since the days of the global financial crisis, in
late 2008.
While Asian assets face a downdraft from growing risk
aversion, one encouraging sign is that demand for Asian bonds
has proved resilient, said Nick Verdi, Asian FX strategist for
Barclays Capital in Singapore.
"In equity markets, we are now seeing fairly large outflows
particularly in Korea and Taiwan, but I think more important is
that bond inflows are holding up throughout the region," Verdi
said.
"The risk to Asian assets comes more from a generalised rise
in risk aversion, rather than something more structural which
will cause the permanent reversal of the flows that were seen in
recent months and years," he added.
Underscoring a broad drop in Asian currencies on Tuesday,
the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit both
touched their lowest levels in about seven weeks.
INDIAN RUPEE
One currency that could continue to underperform is the
Indian rupee, said Barclays Capital's Verdi, adding that India's
current account deficit and lack of capital inflows bode ill for
the currency.
"These two factors in particular make the rupee a bit more
sensitive to sudden changes in risk sentiment globally," he
said.
The rupee skidded to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil
refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars.
One trader said there was "small buying" of the dollar
versus the rupee by offshore institutional investors during the
rupee's slide on Tuesday.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The rupiah last stood at 9,050 to the dollar,
dipping about 0.3 percent. It had slipped to as low as 9,070 the
previous day, nearing a trough of 9,080 hit in late September.
A trader for a European bank in Jakarta said the rupiah
remained under pressure on Tuesday in the wake of its slide in
the non-deliverable forwards market the previous day.
There were some flows from real money investors on Monday
"in sizeable amounts", the trader said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0801 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.98 76.90 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.3004 1.3041 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 30.300 30.260 -0.13
Korean won 1143.15 1140.70 -0.21
Baht 31.15 31.12 -0.10
Peso 43.24 43.30 +0.13
Rupiah 9050.00 9020.00 -0.33
Rupee 52.46 52.16 -0.56
Ringgit 3.1770 3.1805 +0.11
Yuan 6.3614 6.3600 -0.02
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.98 81.15 +5.42
Sing dlr 1.3004 1.2820 -1.41
Taiwan dlr 30.300 30.368 +0.22
Korean won 1143.15 1134.80 -0.73
Baht 31.15 30.14 -3.24
Peso 43.24 43.84 +1.39
Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50
Rupee 52.46 44.70 -14.78
Ringgit 3.1770 3.0820 -2.99
Yuan 6.3614 6.5897 +3.59
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]