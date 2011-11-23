SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as investors kept cutting risk assets on increasing worries about the euro zone and the global economy, though some regional units were pulled higher by central bank intervention.

The Indian and Indonesian central banks were spotted selling dollars to bolster their currencies, dealers said. The rupee strengthened for the day.

A preliminary survey on Chinese manufacturing renewed worries of a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy, boosting global recession fears, pushing down emerging Asian currencies more.

Earlier, the regional currencies were already hit by a Belgian newspaper's report that the Franco-Belgium bailout of Dexia bank -- the first casualty of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis -- was going to be the subject of new talks.

Short-term investors such as interbank speculators sold emerging Asian currencies, but some players are cautious about unloading the units, regarding them as a bit oversold.

"Fear factor is up, but there is no real conviction right now. I'd rather try to catch falling knives," said a European bank dealer in Singapore, adding he would buy the Singapore dollar around 1.3070 per the U.S. dollar, around the session's low.

The Singapore dollar on Wednesday weakened past technical support at 1.3050, which was not breached earlier this week. With the clear break of that level, dealers and analysts say it could head to 1.3200, its lows on Oct. 3-4.

Another dealer in Kuala Lumpur said he would wait for "better levels" to buy the U.S. dollar against the emerging Asian currencies, adding the market appeared to long dollar.

The regional currencies have been sliding so far this month on the deepening European debt crisis and signs of rising dollar funding costs.

On Wednesday, the South Korean won slid, but it has support around 1,150-1,153 per dollar where it has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October appreciation and previous low.

Investors are also cautious over possible dollar-selling around 1,150 by the foreign exchange authorities.

But dealers said they have not seen such intervention yet.

The Indonesian rupiah fell on strong offers from foreign names, but the central bank was spotted selling dollars around 9,040-9,050 versus the dollar, dealers said.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.01 76.98 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3046 1.3025 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.381 30.309 -0.24 Korean won 1148.80 1145.30 -0.30 Baht 31.23 31.16 -0.22 Peso 43.36 43.24 -0.28 Rupiah 9050.00 9040.00 -0.11 Rupee 51.84 52.27 +0.83 Ringgit 3.1800 3.1780 -0.06 Yuan 6.3551 6.3608 +0.09 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.01 81.15 +5.38 Sing dlr 1.3046 1.2820 -1.73 Taiwan dlr 30.381 30.368 -0.04 Korean won 1148.80 1134.80 -1.22 Baht 31.23 30.14 -3.49 Peso 43.36 43.84 +1.11 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 51.84 44.70 -13.77 Ringgit 3.1800 3.0820 -3.08 Yuan 6.3551 6.5897 +3.69 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and Catherine Tan of IFR Market; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

