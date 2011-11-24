(Repeating story from late Wednesday -- no change in text)
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Investors grew more
bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks
as Europe's debt crisis deepened, with views on the Indian rupee
the most pessimistic in more than three years, a Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday.
The survey of 11 currency analysts, conducted over two days,
also found that investors were now the most bearish on the
Singapore dollar since April 2009.
Currency players turned the most pessimistic on the South
Korean won since mid-September and were the most bearish on the
Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit since late September.
But they raised bets on the Chinese yuan slightly.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in eight Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso
and Malaysian ringgit.
For the rupee, 10 of the 11 analysts were bearish while one
was neutral.
The Indian currency hit a record low against the dollar on
Tuesday. It bounced on Wednesday after suspected central bank
intervention, but analysts say the current wave of risk aversion
sweeping global markets will likely keep the rupee under
pressure for at least the near-term.
Nine analysts were pessimistic about the Singapore dollar,
while two were bullish.
The previous poll published on Nov. 10 showed investors were
already turning bearish on most emerging Asian currencies as
Europe's debt crisis intensified.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars.
The figures included positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18
10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48
27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30
13-Oct -0.54 0.00 -0.21 0.19 0.19 0.61 -0.03 0.23
29-Sept -0.54 0.63 0.33 0.54 0.63 1.17 0.75 0.50
15-Sept -1.00 0.77 0.08 -0.04 0.81 1.60 0.25 0.17
26-Aug -1.75 -0.20 -0.92 -0.96 -0.08 1.03 -0.60 -0.39
(Additional reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]