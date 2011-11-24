SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday, with the South Korean won plumbing a six-week low, as a weak German bond auction bolstered fears that the European debt crisis was starting to hit the euro zone's largest economy.

Investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks as the European crisis intensified, a Reuters poll showed late on Wednesday.

Some short-term players such as interbank speculators bought the regional units on dips on caution over further dollar-selling intervention by central banks, but most investors were looking to sell them on rallies.

"If investors lose confidence even in Germany, that means Europe is going to crash and burn. In such case, it is hard to buy risk here," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.

The dealer said some players would be "stamped out" if the euro zone's situation gets worse as they had built up short dollar positions on hopes for improvement.

On Wednesday, Germany's bond sale had one of the worst results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and Italy.

"The Bund auction wasn't entirely 'disastrous', reflecting probably more thin liquidity across market and the fact that bunds are already rich in general. Nevertheless, the market wants the peripheral-to-core theme to play out," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.

"From a positioning perspective, more longs could be added back here, which means more upside in USD/AxJ in the short-term. I wouldn't mind adding a few USD longs before the speculative accounts here."

The won softened to as low as 1,160.0 per dollar, the weakest since Oct. 14, on offshore names' selling.

But the South Korean currency pared early lossess as exporters bought it for settlements amid caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.

Some dealers said offshore funds' offers were not that strong.

The Philippine peso also slid but interbank speculators bought it on dips with real money funds and corporates adding it.

"I prefer to sell (dollar/peso) on rallies until that 43.70 is broken," said a European bank dealer in Manila, referring to the pair's previous high, although market is risk-off mode and the pair may head to 43.80 and 44.00 technically.

The peso has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 43.82 of its October appreciation.

The Singapore dollar rose as some dealers said the central bank's agent banks were spotted buying greenbacks at 1.3110 per U.S. dollar in early trading.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.03 77.32 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.3064 1.3110 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.395 -0.03 Korean won 1156.30 1152.00 -0.37 Baht 31.34 31.30 -0.13 Peso 43.60 43.46 -0.32 Rupiah 9100.00 9040.00 -0.66 Rupee 52.15 52.34 +0.36 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1785 -0.20 Yuan 6.3635 6.3590 -0.07 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.03 81.15 +5.35 Sing dlr 1.3064 1.2820 -1.87 Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.368 -0.12 Korean won 1156.30 1134.80 -1.86 Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83 Peso 43.60 43.84 +0.55 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 52.15 44.70 -14.29 Ringgit 3.1850 3.0820 -3.23 Yuan 6.3635 6.5897 +3.55 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Kim Coghill)

