SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies slid on Thursday, with the South Korean won plumbing
a six-week low, as a weak German bond auction bolstered fears
that the European debt crisis was starting to hit the euro
zone's largest economy.
Investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks as the European crisis
intensified, a Reuters poll showed late on Wednesday.
Some short-term players such as interbank speculators bought
the regional units on dips on caution over further
dollar-selling intervention by central banks, but most investors
were looking to sell them on rallies.
"If investors lose confidence even in Germany, that means
Europe is going to crash and burn. In such case, it is hard to
buy risk here," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.
The dealer said some players would be "stamped out" if the
euro zone's situation gets worse as they had built up short
dollar positions on hopes for improvement.
On Wednesday, Germany's bond sale had one of the worst
results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the
price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region
racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and
Italy.
"The Bund auction wasn't entirely 'disastrous', reflecting
probably more thin liquidity across market and the fact that
bunds are already rich in general. Nevertheless, the market
wants the peripheral-to-core theme to play out," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"From a positioning perspective, more longs could be added
back here, which means more upside in USD/AxJ in the short-term.
I wouldn't mind adding a few USD longs before the speculative
accounts here."
The won softened to as low as 1,160.0 per dollar,
the weakest since Oct. 14, on offshore names' selling.
But the South Korean currency pared early lossess as
exporters bought it for settlements amid caution over possible
dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.
Some dealers said offshore funds' offers were not that
strong.
The Philippine peso also slid but interbank
speculators bought it on dips with real money funds and
corporates adding it.
"I prefer to sell (dollar/peso) on rallies until that 43.70
is broken," said a European bank dealer in Manila, referring to
the pair's previous high, although market is risk-off mode and
the pair may head to 43.80 and 44.00 technically.
The peso has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 43.82
of its October appreciation.
The Singapore dollar rose as some dealers said the
central bank's agent banks were spotted buying greenbacks at
1.3110 per U.S. dollar in early trading.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.03 77.32 +0.38
Sing dlr 1.3064 1.3110 +0.35
Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.395 -0.03
Korean won 1156.30 1152.00 -0.37
Baht 31.34 31.30 -0.13
Peso 43.60 43.46 -0.32
Rupiah 9100.00 9040.00 -0.66
Rupee 52.15 52.34 +0.36
Ringgit 3.1850 3.1785 -0.20
Yuan 6.3635 6.3590 -0.07
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.03 81.15 +5.35
Sing dlr 1.3064 1.2820 -1.87
Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.368 -0.12
Korean won 1156.30 1134.80 -1.86
Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83
Peso 43.60 43.84 +0.55
Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04
Rupee 52.15 44.70 -14.29
Ringgit 3.1850 3.0820 -3.23
Yuan 6.3635 6.5897 +3.55
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine
Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]