* Won down on offshore funds selling; exporters limit
* Rupiah falls as real money funds cover short-dlr positions
* Philippine peso down, but specs eyes to buy on dips
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies slid on Thursday, with the South Korean won plumbing
a six-week low, as a weak German bond auction bolstered fears
that the European debt crisis was starting to hit the euro
zone's largest economy.
Investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks as the European crisis
intensified, a Reuters poll showed late on Wednesday.
Some short-term players such as interbank speculators bought
the regional units on dips on caution over further
dollar-selling intervention by central banks, but most investors
were looking to sell them on rallies.
"If investors lose confidence even in Germany, that means
Europe is going to crash and burn. In such case, it is hard to
buy risk here," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.
The dealer said some players would be "stamped out" if the
euro zone's situation gets worse as they had built up short
dollar positions on hopes for improvement.
On Wednesday, Germany's bond sale had one of the worst
results since the launch of the euro, raising concern about the
price Berlin may pay for its role as paymaster to a region
racked by a crisis that has toppled governments in Greece and
Italy. That pushed down the euro and other
emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso.
"The Bund auction wasn't entirely 'disastrous', reflecting
probably more thin liquidity across market and the fact that
bunds are already rich in general. Nevertheless, the market
wants the peripheral-to-core theme to play out," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"From a positioning perspective, more longs could be added
back here, which means more upside in USD/AxJ in the short-term.
I wouldn't mind adding a few USD longs before the speculative
accounts here."
WON
Offshore names lifted dollar/won to 1,161.5, the
highest since Oct 14, while South Korean exporters limited its
rises amid caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by
FX authorities, dealers said.
Players also held long positions, capping the pair's upside,
they added. Some said offshore funds' demand was not that
strong.
Still, the pair has room to rise more, probably to 1,164.0,
the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October slide as
it cleared the 50.0 percent retracement at 1,150.7 on Wednesday.
"USD/KRW has firm upside momentum now, although we may see
some daily corrections. We may see 1,200 without intervention,"
said a European bank dealer in Seoul.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah's 14-day Relative Strength Index
(RSI) broke through the threshold 70, indicating the pair is in
overbought territory.
The RSI rose to 76.44, the highest since September 26, while
dollar/rupiah gained 1.2 percent to 9,150 on continuous
short-covering by real money accounts.
The central bank was spotted selling the pair from 9,070,
dealers said.
Dollar/rupiah is expected to rise further, but not as fast
as it advanced in September when foreign investors pulled money
out of Indonesian government bonds, a Jakarta-based dealer said.
"No panic. But I think it will go higher each day," the
trader said, adding one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable
forward (NDF) stayed well below highs hit back in September.
One-month dollar/rupiah NDF edged up to 9,300, but that is
much lower than September's high of 9,600.
"The market is not conducive for risk assets. So it is
normal to see it higher, just like other Asian (currencies),"
the trader added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso gapped up, but interbank
speculators booked profits forcing it to give up part of
intraday gains. Real money funds and corporates also unloaded
the pair.
"I prefer to sell on rallies until that 43.70 is broken,"
said a European bank dealer in Manila, referring to the previous
high, although market is risk-off mode and the pair may head to
43.80 and 44.00 technically.
Dollar/peso has the 76.4 percent retracement at 43.82 of its
October slide.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit hit a seven-week high of 3.1980 as
interbank speculators bought it.
Some dealer said the central bank was spotted selling the
pair from the session high to cap its rises, while others said
they have not seen such intervention.
"All are trying to long around 3.1850-60 in case of the
euro's further slide. The euro will gradually fall, probably by
200 pips per week until they solve the debt problems," said a
Kuala Lumpur-based dealer.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.07 77.32 +0.32
Sing dlr 1.3086 1.3110 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 30.423 30.395 -0.09
Korean won 1158.20 1152.00 -0.54
Baht 31.34 31.30 -0.13
Peso 43.68 43.46 -0.49
Rupiah 9150.00 9040.00 -1.20
Rupee 52.26 52.34 +0.15
Ringgit 3.1875 3.1785 -0.28
Yuan 6.3614 6.3590 -0.04
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.07 81.15 +5.29
Sing dlr 1.3086 1.2820 -2.03
Taiwan dlr 30.423 30.368 -0.18
Korean won 1158.20 1134.80 -2.02
Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83
Peso 43.68 43.84 +0.38
Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58
Rupee 52.26 44.70 -14.47
Ringgit 3.1875 3.0820 -3.31
Yuan 6.3614 6.5897 +3.59
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Catherine Tan of
IFR Markets; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]