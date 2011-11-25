SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Most emerging Asian currencies on Friday were poised for their fourth consecutive week of slides, with the South Korean won heading for its worst week in two months, as investors cut riskier assets on fears of a deepening euro zone crisis.

Whle many investors expect emerging Asian currencies to be weaker next week, others say some regional units, such as the Indian rupee, may have been oversold and there was a possibiliy of a rebound.

"It is a futile exercise to go long on Asian currencies, given the simple fact this euro zone crisis will only be solved via a breakup," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.

"So until then, markets are bracing themselves for further weakness in AXJ FX as capital outflow occurs, rush for dollar cover continues in the spot market, cross currency swaps and in general there's liquidation of Asian debt and equities," he said.

European policymakers have not shown much signs of progress to ease their debt problems.

France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone.

French ministers have called for the central bank to intervene massively to counter a market stampede out of euro zone government bonds, while Merkel and her ministers have said the EU treaty bars it from acting as a lender of last resort.

Some French and EU officials had hoped Berlin would soften its resistance to a bigger crisis-fighting role for the ECB after Germany itself suffered its weakest bond auction in the euro-era on Wednesday, showing investors were wary even of Europe's safest haven.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not soften her stance, even as pressure mounted after Fitch cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status.

The deadlock on Friday sent Asian stocks and the euro to seven-week lows, failing to alleviate fears that the European crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

The won has lost 2 percent against the dollar so far this week, becoming the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies, as foreign investors get ready to sell Seoul stocks for a seventh straight session, leading to their biggest weekly net sales in 15 weeks.

The rupee was the No.2 worst performer with a 1.6 percent loss so far this week after hitting a record low versus the greenback on Tuesday.

"There could be a pause in selling emerging Asian currencies on technical factor. But just a pause in the sell-off," said Thio Chin Loo, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in Singapore, adding she doubted if the regional currencies would necessarily appreciate strongly from here.

The Philippine peso weakened past a technical support of 43.822 per dollar, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October appreciation.

A European bank dealer in Manila said remittance inflows ahead of year-end may limit the local currency's slide, but external news will be the main driver.

"I am looking to buy (dollar/peso) on dips right now," said the dealer.

Meanwhile, the baht on Friday bucked losses in its Asian peers as Japanese names bought the Thai currency against the yen, dealers said.

The demand could be linked to re-insurance for those affected by Thai floods, they added.

Still, dealers are reluctant to buy the baht against the dollar on euro zone worries.

"We will see more flows into USD for safe-haven as European debt crisis still puts pressure on risk assets," said a Bangkok-based dealer. "THB is going to trade side-way bias weakening," CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.40 77.14 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.3107 1.3082 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.476 30.442 -0.11 Korean won 1161.70 1158.50 -0.28 Baht 31.20 31.26 +0.19 Peso 43.85 43.66 -0.43 Rupiah 9025.00 8980.00 -0.50 Rupee 52.18 52.07 -0.21 Ringgit 3.1905 3.1860 -0.14 Yuan 6.3684 6.3680 -0.01 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.40 81.15 +4.84 Sing dlr 1.3107 1.2820 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 30.476 30.368 -0.35 Korean won 1161.70 1134.80 -2.32 Baht 31.20 30.14 -3.40 Peso 43.85 43.84 -0.02 Rupiah 9025.00 9005.00 -0.22 Rupee 52.18 44.70 -14.33 Ringgit 3.1905 3.0820 -3.40 Yuan 6.3684 6.5897 +3.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kavita Chandran)

For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click

Double click on brackets for following items:

Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia

Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah

Singapore dollar Thai baht

Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar

Philippine peso Korean won

SPEED GUIDES

Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS

All Singapore news All Malaysian news

Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan

Philippines Korea All emerging markets

All foreign exchange news

Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]