* Won down 2.2 pct for week on stock outflows

* Philippine peso breaks 76.4 pct Fibo; may head to Oct low

* Baht supported by yen/baht selling (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Most emerging Asian currencies were poised on Friday for their fourth consecutive week of losses, with the South Korean won heading for its worst week in two months, as investors cut riskier assets on fears that Europe will not be able to escape its deepening debt crisis.

Many investors expect emerging Asian currencies to weaken further next week, although some see the possibility of a rebound in certain units such as the Indian rupee, saying they have been oversold.

"It is a futile exercise to go long on Asian currencies, given the simple fact this euro zone crisis will only be solved via a breakup," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.

"So until then, markets are bracing themselves for further weakness in AXJ FX as capital outflow occurs, rush for dollar cover continues in the spot market, cross currency swaps and in general there's liquidation of Asian debt and equities," he said.

European policymakers have not shown much signs of progress in easing the crisis, which is now sweeping from peripheral countries such as Greece to the heart of Europe.

France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone.

French ministers have called for the central bank to intervene massively to counter a market stampede out of euro zone government bonds, while Merkel and her ministers have said the EU treaty bars it from acting as a lender of last resort.

Some French and EU officials had hoped Berlin would soften its resistance to a bigger crisis-fighting role for the ECB after Germany itself suffered its weakest bond auction in the euro-era on Wednesday, showing investors were wary even of Europe's safest haven.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not soften her stance, even as pressure mounted after Fitch cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status.

The deadlock sent Asian stocks and the euro to seven-week lows on Friday as investors worried that the European crisis could trigger a global credit crunch.

The won lost 2.2 percent against the dollar this week, becoming the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies, on stock outflows. The weekly slide is the largest since late September.

The rupee was the second worst performer with a 1.6 percent loss so far this week, after hitting a record low versus the greenback on Tuesday.

Technically, the Indian currency is seen as oversold with dollar/rupee's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) above the 70 threshold.

"There could be a pause in selling emerging Asian currencies on technical factors. But it would be just a pause in the sell-off," said Thio Chin Loo, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in Singapore, adding she doubted if the regional currencies would necessarily appreciate strongly from here.

WON

Dollar/won breached the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,164.0 of its October slide on stock outflows and bids from local investment trust firms to hedge, dealers say.

The demand caused interbank speculators to cover short positions which they had built up on expectations that the 1,160 level would be capped by intervention.

But South Korean FX authorities have not yet been seen selling the pair, while exporters cap its rises, dealers said.

"Without intervention, the pair will rise more. But we have to be very cautious always over intervention above 1,150 level," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.

The pair is seen having room to rise to 1,180.4, the 76.4 percent retracement, although it has a 200-week moving average at 1,165.0, a notch higher than its domestic close of 1,164.8.

Foreign investors sold for a seventh straight session, and also set to make their biggest weekly net sales in 15 weeks.

PHILIPPINE PESO

Dollar/peso rose above the 76.4 percent retracement at 43.822 of its October slide on worries about widening trade deficit and the deepening eurozone crisis.

A European bank dealer in Manila said remittance inflows ahead of year-end may limit the local currency's slide, but external news will be the main driver.

"I am looking to buy (dollar/peso) on dips right now," said the dealer, adding the pair could reach 44.200. Its October high was 44.230.

BAHT

Dollar/baht steadied after it fell on yen/baht selling by Japanese investors, dealers said.

The yen/baht selling could be linked to re-insurance for those affected by Thai floods, they said.

Still, dealers were cautious over selling dollar/baht on the euro zone's worries and importers bought the pair.

"We will see more flows into USD as a safe-haven as the European debt crisis continues to put pressure on riskier assets. THB is going to trade side-way bias weakening," said a Bangkok-based dealer.

RINGGIT

Dollar/ringgit rose slightly, but its upside was capped by selling from oil companies and pension funds.

The central bank has not been seen selling the pair yet, dealers said.

Overall interests stayed thin due to long weekend holiday in Malaysia.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.35 77.14 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.3110 1.3082 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.420 30.442 +0.07 Korean won 1164.70 1158.50 -0.53 Baht 31.26 31.26 +0.00 Peso 43.88 43.66 -0.50 Rupiah 9100.00 8980.00 -1.32 Rupee 52.20 52.07 -0.25 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1860 -0.06 Yuan 6.3698 6.3680 -0.03 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.35 81.15 +4.91 Sing dlr 1.3110 1.2820 -2.21 Taiwan dlr 30.420 30.368 -0.17 Korean won 1164.70 1134.80 -2.57 Baht 31.26 30.14 -3.58 Peso 43.88 43.84 -0.09 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 52.20 44.70 -14.37 Ringgit 3.1880 3.0820 -3.32 Yuan 6.3698 6.5897 +3.45 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Kim Coghill)

For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click

Double click on brackets for following items:

Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia

Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah

Singapore dollar Thai baht

Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar

Philippine peso Korean won

SPEED GUIDES

Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS

All Singapore news All Malaysian news

Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan

Philippines Korea All emerging markets

All foreign exchange news

Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]