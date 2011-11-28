SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday helped by short-covering after a media report said the International Monetary Fund was planning a rescue aid for Italy.

Traders said sentiment was bolstered by the report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the IMF was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than the fund can currently provide on its own.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that contacts between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market sell-off on Monday forced immediate action. Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any request for assistance from Italy.

Dow Jones News quoted international financial officials as saying reports of an IMF package for Italy were not credible.

A European bank dealer in Singapore said his bank had gone back to square positions after the report.

"This (rise in Asian currencies) is reflective of short covering rather than a structural change that will bring with certainty a new trend," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.

"I still recommend defensive positioning in Asia," Tihanyi said. "We are not out of danger by any means."

Most emerging Asian currencies suffered their fourth consecutive week of losses as investors continued to cut riskier assets on concerns over the deepening European debt crisis.

On Monday, the South Korean won rose as buying by offshore offshore funds and exporters increased, leading to local interbank speculators clearing dollar-long positions.

The won shed 2.2 percent against the dollar last week, the largest weekly loss in two months.

The Philippine peso's gains were limited by weaker-than-expected growth data and a softer euro.

Philippine economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, missing market expectations of 1.3 percent growth.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 77.76 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3041 1.3135 +0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.460 +0.16 Korean won 1153.50 1164.80 +0.98 Baht 31.30 31.36 +0.19 Peso 43.83 43.94 +0.25 Rupiah 9100.00 9050.00 -0.55 Rupee 52.10 52.27 +0.33 *Ringgit 3.1950 3.1980 +0.09 Yuan 6.3788 6.3750 -0.06 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 81.15 +4.55 Sing dlr 1.3041 1.2820 -1.69 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.368 -0.14 Korean won 1153.50 1134.80 -1.62 Baht 31.30 30.14 -3.71 Peso 43.83 43.84 +0.02 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 52.10 44.70 -14.20 Ringgit 3.1950 3.0820 -3.54 Yuan 6.3788 6.5897 +3.31 * Malaysian financial markets are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Editing by Kavita Chandran)

