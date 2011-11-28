* Won up on offshore funds, exporters, specs

* Philippine peso edges up; weak GDP data, Italy worries cap gains

* Baht up on foreign names, but mood still cautious (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, helped by short-covering after a report that the International Monetary Fund was preparing aid for Italy, but gains were capped by sceptimism over whether European leaders can agree on bold enough measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.

An IMF spokesperson later said there were no discussions with Italian authorities on a program for IMF financing, encouraging traders to take profits on the early rally and paring emerging currencies' gains for the day.

The Italian newspaper La Stampa had suggested the IMF was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than the fund can currently provide on its own.

A European bank dealer in Singapore said his bank had gone back to square positions after the IMF statement.

"This (rise in Asian currencies) is reflective of short covering, rather than a structural change that will bring with certainty a new trend," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.

"I still recommend defensive positioning in Asia," Tihanyi said. "We are not out of danger by any means."

Most emerging Asian currencies suffered their fourth consecutive week of losses last week as investors continued to cut riskier assets on concerns over the deepening European debt crisis.

On Friday, Italy's short-term debt sale was poorly received, sending Italian two-year yields to a euro-era high above 8 percent.

Traders said it was premature to expect investors to resume risk-taking ahead of key events this week, including up to nearly 19 billion euros in new bonds expected to be issued by Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.

WON

Dollar/won fell as offshore funds and interbank speculators cut positions, with South Korean exporters selling the pair for settlements.

But importers' demand limited its slide, while some players added dollar holdings on doubt over the IMF's rescue package to Italy.

"Dollar/won appeared to have completed corrections. It looks more comfortable to long the pair as it will gradually rise," said a European bank dealer in Seoul.

The dealer sees further losses in the euro, although players are buying the single currency around 1.3270-1.3280.

Foreign investors were net sellers in Seoul's main stock markets for the eighth consecutive session, although the benchmark KOSPI jumped over 2%.

Last week, they posted the largest weekly stock sales in 15 weeks.

PHILIPPINE PESO

Dollar/peso eased, but a sharp and unexpected slowdown in third-quarter growth and worries about the euro zone limited its slide.

The government said it will be difficult to hit its full-year growth goal, raising the chances of a rate cut as early as this week.

BAHT

Foreign banks and interbank speculators sell dollar/baht to take profit from its recent rises, while some players were reluctant to join their selling on doubt over IMF's aid to Italy.

"At the moment, I see some support around 31.20, so positions would be collected for higher USD/THB to around 31.50," said a Bangkok-based dealer.

Dollar/baht fell to as low as 31.22 earlier.

The baht has lost 3.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the No.2 worst performing emerging Asian currency after the Indian rupee.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid as macro names were seen selling the pair.

But the pair's slide was limited by concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis. It is expected to consolidate above 1.3000, as markets are keeping an eye on headlines from Europe.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.65 77.76 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3040 1.3135 +0.73 Taiwan dlr 30.395 30.460 +0.21 Korean won 1153.50 1164.80 +0.98 Baht 31.32 31.36 +0.14 Peso 43.86 43.94 +0.18 Rupiah 9100.00 9050.00 -0.55 Rupee 52.01 52.27 +0.50 *Ringgit 3.1950 3.1980 +0.09 Yuan 6.3811 6.3750 -0.10 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.65 81.15 +4.51 Sing dlr 1.3040 1.2820 -1.69 Taiwan dlr 30.395 30.368 -0.09 Korean won 1153.50 1134.80 -1.62 Baht 31.32 30.14 -3.75 Peso 43.86 43.84 -0.05 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 52.01 44.70 -14.05 Ringgit 3.1950 3.0820 -3.54 Yuan 6.3811 6.5897 +3.27 * Malaysian financial markets were closed for a public holiday.

(Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets, Editing by Kim Coghill)

