SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Tuesday as cautious hopes of progress in
tackling the European debt crisis outweighed profit-booking
given the lack of concrete plans.
Traders are looking to sell emerging Asian currencies rather
than buying on dips as European policymakers have disappointed
the market before, dealers and analysts said.
"It is better to sell risk including Asian currencies on
rally as we see very few reasons to be optimistic in the next
few weeks," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"There are still political hurdles in European and the
economic data in Asia is not helping either," said Cheung.
Long positions in emerging Asian currencies have been
reduced, which will help the regional units limit their slide,
but she would expect further losses if the broad market
direction in for risk off, she added.
Emerging Asian currencies are headed for a losing month as
deepening worries on the Europe crisis took their toll with
investors cutting positions.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Tuesday to approve
detailed arrangements for scaling up the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to help prevent contagion
in bond markets. They are also expected to release a vital aid
lifeline for Greece.
The South Korean won rose on demand from
custodian banks and expectations for bids from exporters before
the end of the month.
The Malaysian ringgit also gained on catch-up
plays, but interbank speculators cover short dollar positions
around 3.1800 as the pair is seen having support around 3.1710
for the day.
Malaysian financial markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.02 78.00 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2975 1.3015 +0.31
Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.452 +0.17
Korean won 1146.60 1154.30 +0.67
Baht 31.32 31.28 -0.13
Peso 43.58 43.78 +0.45
Rupiah 9155.00 9110.00 -0.49
Rupee 51.93 51.96 +0.05
Ringgit 3.1780 3.1980 +0.63
Yuan 6.3790 6.3841 +0.08
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.02 81.15 +4.01
Sing dlr 1.2975 1.2820 -1.19
Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.368 -0.11
Korean won 1146.60 1134.80 -1.03
Baht 31.32 30.14 -3.77
Peso 43.58 43.84 +0.60
Rupiah 9155.00 9005.00 -1.64
Rupee 51.93 44.70 -13.93
Ringgit 3.1780 3.0820 -3.02
Yuan 6.3790 6.5897 +3.30
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Rick Lloyd, Krishna Kumar and Catherine Tan of IFR
Markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
