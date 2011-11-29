SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as cautious hopes of progress in tackling the European debt crisis outweighed profit-booking given the lack of concrete plans.

Traders are looking to sell emerging Asian currencies rather than buying on dips as European policymakers have disappointed the market before, dealers and analysts said.

"It is better to sell risk including Asian currencies on rally as we see very few reasons to be optimistic in the next few weeks," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

"There are still political hurdles in European and the economic data in Asia is not helping either," said Cheung.

Long positions in emerging Asian currencies have been reduced, which will help the regional units limit their slide, but she would expect further losses if the broad market direction in for risk off, she added.

Emerging Asian currencies are headed for a losing month as deepening worries on the Europe crisis took their toll with investors cutting positions.

Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Tuesday to approve detailed arrangements for scaling up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets. They are also expected to release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.

The South Korean won rose on demand from custodian banks and expectations for bids from exporters before the end of the month.

The Malaysian ringgit also gained on catch-up plays, but interbank speculators cover short dollar positions around 3.1800 as the pair is seen having support around 3.1710 for the day.

Malaysian financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.02 78.00 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2975 1.3015 +0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.452 +0.17 Korean won 1146.60 1154.30 +0.67 Baht 31.32 31.28 -0.13 Peso 43.58 43.78 +0.45 Rupiah 9155.00 9110.00 -0.49 Rupee 51.93 51.96 +0.05 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1980 +0.63 Yuan 6.3790 6.3841 +0.08 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.02 81.15 +4.01 Sing dlr 1.2975 1.2820 -1.19 Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.368 -0.11 Korean won 1146.60 1134.80 -1.03 Baht 31.32 30.14 -3.77 Peso 43.58 43.84 +0.60 Rupiah 9155.00 9005.00 -1.64 Rupee 51.93 44.70 -13.93 Ringgit 3.1780 3.0820 -3.02 Yuan 6.3790 6.5897 +3.30

(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd, Krishna Kumar and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

