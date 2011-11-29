* Won up on custodian banks, exporters
* Ringgit rises on catch-up plays; 3.1710 seen supported
* Sing dlr, Philippine peso gains on specs
* Baht edges down on month-end corp dlr demand
* Rupiah down but official says Indonesian c.bank sell dlr
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Tuesday on hopes of progress in tackling the
euro zone debt crisis, but traders were quick to take profits on
gains, fearing divided European leaders may again disappoint
financial markets.
"It is better to sell risk including Asian currencies on any
rally as we see very few reasons to be optimistic in the next
few weeks," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"There are still political hurdles in European and the
economic data in Asia is not helping either," said Cheung.
Long positions in emerging Asian currencies have been
reduced, which will help the regional units limit their slide,
but Cheung said she would expect further losses if investors
continue to avoid riskier assets.
Emerging Asian currencies are headed for a losing month as
Europe's deepening crisis takes a toll on investor sentiment.
Euro zone finance ministers plan to meet later on Tuesday to
approve detailed arrangements for scaling up the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to help prevent
further contagion in bond markets. They are also expected to
release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.
Germany and France reportedly aim to outline proposals for a
fiscal union before a European Union summit on Dec. 9, which is
increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to
avert a breakdown of the single currency area.
Still, market players stayed wary, especially ahead of a
slew of bond auctions on the continent including one by Italy
later in the day.
"The market is biased toward risk. But I won't join the fun
until I see equities rise a few days in a row," said a senior
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
WON
Custodian banks and South Korean exporters sold dollar/won
while interbank speculators joined in with some
stop-loss selling triggered by a higher euro, dealers said.
But local importers bought the pair on dips, limiting its
slide, dealers say.
Dollar/won is expected to trade in a range between 1,135 and
1,165.
Foreign investors snapped eight straight sessions of selling
by purchasing a net 378.7 billion won ($328.1 million).
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid on catch-up plays, but
interbank speculators covered short positions around 3.1800 as
the pair is seen having support around 3.1710 for the day.
The pair has channel on the daily chart base at the level.
It also has a cluster of highs around 3.1680-3.1700 between Nov
16-18, which became good support after it broke.
Malaysian financial markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso fell as interbank speculators sold on
hopes European officials will finally make some progress in
tackling the debt crisis.
But a European bank dealer in Manila sounded cautious over
headline risks, saying there are no concrete developments out of
the euro zone yet.
"Right now with the risk rally across, people are looking to
sell on rallies. But all know one bad news is just what the
market needs to reverse."
Reflecting his view, some speculators covered short
positions, especially as Philippine financial markets will be
closed for a holiday on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell through 1.3000
level as a higher euro prompted stop-loss selling by interbank
speculators.
The market appears to be settling into a the relative
comfort of a 1.2900- 1.3200 range for a while pending new
factors.
BAHT
Dollar/baht edged up on month-end corporate demand
in Thailand although some dealers sighted Japanese investors
buying the baht, probably linked to re-insurance for those
affected by recent flooding.
Some offshore funds bought the pair as its recent pullback
has been shallow, perhaps highlighting dollar strength.
Analysts advised buying dollar/baht on dips to 31.20 with a
30.90 stop for 32.00-32.10.
But it may find resistance from exporters, dealers said.
A Bangkok-based dealer said exporters "seem to hold some
dollars to sell."
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah rose amid thin liquidity as offshore
players continued to buy the pair, though only modest bond
outflows have been seen so far this month.
But the Indonesian central bank said it remained in the
currency market, intervening by selling dollars, to stabilise
the local currency.
The Bank Indonesia has been spotted selling dollars to stem
the pair's gains, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.00 78.00 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2975 1.3015 +0.31
Taiwan dlr 30.372 30.452 +0.26
Korean won 1145.10 1154.30 +0.80
Baht 31.29 31.28 -0.03
Peso 43.53 43.78 +0.56
Rupiah 9180.00 9110.00 -0.76
Rupee 51.93 51.96 +0.06
Ringgit 3.1770 3.1980 +0.66
Yuan 6.3776 6.3841 +0.10
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.00 81.15 +4.04
Sing dlr 1.2975 1.2820 -1.19
Taiwan dlr 30.372 30.368 -0.01
Korean won 1145.10 1134.80 -0.90
Baht 31.29 30.14 -3.68
Peso 43.53 43.84 +0.71
Rupiah 9180.00 9005.00 -1.91
Rupee 51.93 44.70 -13.92
Ringgit 3.1770 3.0820 -2.99
Yuan 6.3776 6.5897 +3.33
($1 = 1154.4000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd, Krishna
Kumar and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Kim Coghill)
