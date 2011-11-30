SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Macro funds and interbank speculators covered short positions in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday after European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund, while the South Korean won found from another central bank. A central bank in central Asia on Tuesday sold about $700 million in dollar/won to buy South Korean bonds, dealers said, helping the won outperform its Asian peers in the previous session. Some Asian central banks have bought the country's bonds to diversify their foreign exchange reserves. Euro zone officials agreed on Tuesday on two ways to leverage the firepower of their bailout fund, the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), using both an insurance scheme and a co-investment programme. They also agreed to extend further aid payments to Greece and Ireland. Hopes rose for more involvement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said they have agreed to rapidly explore ways of boosting the IMF's resources through bilateral loans so it can match the leveraged EFSF's capabilities. Still, investors looked to take profits from rises in emerging Asian currencies rather than to take more bets on sustained scepticism over the euro zone's effort. The caution pushed down Asian stocks and the euro. "People are reducing long dollar/Asian currencies as they sense something is cooking in the euro zone," said a senior Asian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "But the market has not gone short yet because once the euro breaks 1.3200, hell will break loose," he added. At 0457 GMT, the euro had edged up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.3331. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen against the dollar this week as investors covered short positions on hopes of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis. On Wednesday, the won extended gains on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Investors are also keeping an eye on flows linked to a sale of a stake in South Korea's Kumho Petrochemical Co. IFR reported on Tuesday an undisclosed vendor has launched a block trade in Kumho to raise up to 418 billion won ($362.1 million). An official at a bookrunner said foreign investors were estimated to have taken around half of the stake, which currency dealers said may result in dollar offers of about $200 million. Macro names and interbank speculators bought the Malaysian ringgit, but some players cover short dollar positions with a resistance seen at 3.1600 per dollar. The Singapore dollar also gained on demand from macro accounts and speculators. The local dollar is seen facing resistance around 1.2900 versus the U.S. currency with markets unlikely to get too overboard on risk as the euro continues to retrace after overnight failure above the 1.3400. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0501 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.89 77.93 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2943 1.2980 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.322 30.412 +0.30 Korean won 1138.90 1145.40 +0.57 Baht 31.17 31.27 +0.32 *Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00 Rupiah 9150.00 9150.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.14 52.03 -0.21 Ringgit 3.1680 3.1825 +0.46 Yuan 6.3683 6.3778 +0.15 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.89 81.15 +4.19 Sing dlr 1.2943 1.2820 -0.95 Taiwan dlr 30.322 30.368 +0.15 Korean won 1138.90 1134.80 -0.36 Baht 31.17 30.14 -3.30 Peso 43.64 43.84 +0.46 Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58 Rupee 52.14 44.70 -14.27 Ringgit 3.1680 3.0820 -2.71 Yuan 6.3683 6.5897 +3.48 * Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd, Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]