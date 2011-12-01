SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday after the world's six major central banks moved to ease a liquidity crunch for European banks, though some offshore funds and Asian importers limited rises in the regional units. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies. The steps boosted riskier assets including stocks and the euro, prompting some hopes of new liquidity eventually coming to Asia. "With the measures, we will see inflows to both stocks and bonds in Asia again, especially from long-term investors," said a senior Singaporean bank dealer. Late last year and early this year, emerging Asian assets including currencies benefited from increased liquidity provided by central banks in developed countries. Still, many investors doubted if liquidity newly provided by the major six central banks would come to Asia soon, given persistent doubt over effectiveness of efforts to cope with the European debt crisis. The sovereign problems' impact on Asian economy is also getting more serious, keeping investors away from emerging Asian currencies. On Thursday, data showed that China's factory sector shrank in November, the first fall in nearly three years. Investors are wary of possible dollar-buying intervention by regional foreign exchange authorities to maintain their export competitiveness amid a slowing economy. "The swap arrangement is among major central banks only. So there will not be liquidity directly flowing to Asia, although this action will surely boost sentiment, as this eases the liquidity pressure especially for European banks," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. She said she was looking to sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies. Reflecting the view, many investors took profits from earlier rise in the regional units rather than add to bets on them. The won jumped, but South Korean importers and some offshore players bought dollars, capping the South Korean currency's gains. The local currency started local trade at 1,123.0 per dollar and strengthened to as firm as 1,122.0, a notch weaker than the 61.8% percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,121.3 of its slides between late October and November. "I don't think we will see massive inflows for now. We have few reasons to be too pessimistic, but it does not mean that the world became beautiful again," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Thai baht also gave up some rises on dollar demand from importers and foreign banks. Investors were reluctant to buy the Philippine peso more due to caution over the central bank's dollar-buying intervention. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.68 77.63 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2832 1.2813 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.108 30.345 +0.79 Korean won 1127.90 1143.00 +1.34 Baht 30.96 31.16 +0.65 Peso 43.29 43.64 +0.81 Rupiah 9080.00 9105.00 +0.28 Rupee 51.80 52.21 +0.78 Ringgit 3.1440 3.1795 +1.13 Yuan 6.3610 6.3789 +0.28 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.68 81.15 +4.47 Sing dlr 1.2832 1.2820 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.108 30.368 +0.86 Korean won 1127.90 1134.80 +0.61 Baht 30.96 30.14 -2.65 Peso 43.29 43.84 +1.27 Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83 Rupee 51.80 44.70 -13.71 Ringgit 3.1440 3.0820 -1.97 Yuan 6.3610 6.5897 +3.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, with additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]