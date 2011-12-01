* Won up 1.5 pct as foreigners keep buying stocks * Talk of intervention by Singapore, S.Korea * Baht off high on Thai importers (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 1 The joint move by six top central banks to ease a liquidity crunch spurred rises for most emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, but offers by offshore funds and Asian importers limited the gains. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies. The steps boosted riskier assets including stocks and the euro, prompting some hopes of new liquidity eventually coming to Asia. "With the measures, we will see inflows to both stocks and bonds in Asia again, especially from long-term investors," said a senior Singaporean bank dealer. Late last year and early this year, emerging Asian assets including currencies benefited from increased liquidity provided by central banks in developed countries. Still, many investors doubted if liquidity newly provided by the major six central banks would come to Asia soon, given persistent doubt over effectiveness of efforts to cope with the European debt crisis. The sovereign problems' impact on Asian economy is also getting more serious, keeping investors away from emerging Asian currencies. On Thursday, data showed that China's factory sector shrank in November, its first fall in nearly three years. Investors are wary of possible dollar-buying intervention by regional foreign exchange authorities to maintain their countries' export competitiveness at a time economies are slowing. There was market talk of such intervention by Singapore and South Korea. Agent banks of Singapore were seen at 1.2800 per dollar, dealers said. Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, said she was looking to sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies. "The swap arrangement is among major central banks only. So there will not be liquidity directly flowing to Asia, although this action will surely boost sentiment, as this eases the liquidity pressure especially for European banks," she said. On Thursday, many investors took profits from early rises in the regional units rather than add to bets on them. In November, emerging Asian currencies fell against the dollar on deepening worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, although they found relief from short covering this week. WON Dollar/won fell as foreign investors continued to scoop up Seoul shares, while South Korean importers and offshore funds bought the pair. Some dealers said the country's foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars almost all day long, while others doubted there was any intervention. The pair opened at 1,123.0 and fell to as low as 1,122.0, a notch higher than the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,121.3 of its gains between late Oct and Nov. "I don't think we will see massive inflows for now. We have few reasons to be too pessimistic, but it (the joint central bank move) does not mean that the world became beautiful again," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso slid with local banks selling, but some interbank speculators looked to buy the pair on possible USD-buying intervention by the central bank. "The market is reacting to positive developments overnight, but there should be some support around 43.30," said a Manila-based European bank dealer, adding he'd like to buy the pair around that level. BAHT Dollar/baht fell, but its slide was limited as Thai importers bought the pair on dips, dealers said. Some interbank speculators looked to build up long dollar/baht positions, despite global major central banks' steps to ease the credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone's credit crisis. "THB's rising momentum is fast, but I still love to add more USD/THB, since the latest move of the central banks is just temporary. The core problems are not yet solved," said a Bangkok-based dealer. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 77.63 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2847 1.2813 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.110 30.345 +0.78 Korean won 1126.00 1143.00 +1.51 Baht 30.94 31.16 +0.71 Peso 43.29 43.64 +0.82 Rupiah 9090.00 9105.00 +0.17 Rupee 51.57 52.21 +1.24 Ringgit 3.1370 3.1795 +1.35 Yuan 6.3670 6.3789 +0.19 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 81.15 +4.55 Sing dlr 1.2847 1.2820 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.110 30.368 +0.86 Korean won 1126.00 1134.80 +0.78 Baht 30.94 30.14 -2.59 Peso 43.29 43.84 +1.28 Rupiah 9090.00 9005.00 -0.94 Rupee 51.57 44.70 -13.31 Ringgit 3.1370 3.0820 -1.75 Yuan 6.3670 6.5897 +3.50 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk)