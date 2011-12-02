SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Friday in thin trading as investors took profits ahead of U.S. jobs data and while eyeing possible intervention by regional central banks. Despite Friday's slippage, a majority of regional units were poised for weekly gains. Market players were reluctant to make big bets ahead of a pivotal European summit next week that will try to fix a strategy for dealing with debt woes. A stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll may lift the appetite for riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies. Forecasters expect November brought creation of 122,000 jobs in November and a steady jobless rate at 9.0 percent. Stronger data will not guarantee a jump in the regional units, given persistent worries about the crisis in Europe crisis, dealers and analysts said. In the last week of October, emerging Asian currencies rose after the euro zone's leaders agreed on a plan to ease the continent's debt problems. But later, most emerging Asian currencies continued to suffer weekly losses. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said he doesn't expect Asian currencies to rise further, as risk aversion remains high as do fears of possible sovereign defaults in Europe. "Asia FX is now moving into a transition of weaker global growth, weaker domestic growth and easy monetary policy, all ingredients of weaker currencies," he said, adding there are no reasons to buy Asia ex-Japan FX in the current environment. This week, most emerging Asian currencies have risen as investors covered short positions after the world's top six central banks acted jointly to ease a liquidity crunch. The South Korean won has risen 3.3 percent against the dollar for the week, outperforming its Asian peers, according to Thomson Reuters data, as a central bank in central Asia bought the local currency for the country's bonds. But on Friday, it eased on importers' dollar demand amid caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The Malaysia ringgit, the second best performing among emerging Asian currencies, has gained 2.1 percent on the week. It strengthened past technical support at 3.1380 per dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between late October and November. The ringgit may head to the 50 percent retracement of 3.1195. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.79 77.69 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2843 1.2817 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.146 -0.02 Korean won 1127.90 1126.10 -0.16 Baht 30.84 30.85 +0.03 Peso 43.27 43.28 +0.02 Rupiah 9085.00 8990.00 -1.05 Rupee 51.35 51.47 +0.23 Ringgit 3.1290 3.1400 +0.35 Yuan 6.3627 6.3635 +0.01 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.79 81.15 +4.32 Sing dlr 1.2843 1.2820 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.368 +0.72 Korean won 1127.90 1134.80 +0.61 Baht 30.84 30.14 -2.27 Peso 43.27 43.84 +1.32 Rupiah 9085.00 9005.00 -0.88 Rupee 51.35 44.70 -12.95 Ringgit 3.1290 3.0820 -1.50 Yuan 6.3627 6.5897 +3.57 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets, Reuters FX Analysts Krishna Kumar and Rick Lloyd; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]