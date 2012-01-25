SINGAPORE, Jan 25 The South Korean won
breached a technical resistance level on Wednesday, helped by
stock inflows, as most emerging Asian currencies gained on
expectations the Federal Reserve would signal that interest
rates will be stay near zero into 2014.
Investors stayed concerned over the euro zone's debt crisis
due to the possibility of a messy Greek default, but they
welcomed stabilising European money markets and declining debt
yields on the continent.
Trading was subdued as financial markets in China and Hong
Kong remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The U.S. central bank, which ends its first policy meeting
in 2012 later in the day, is seen signaling it is unlikely to
start hiking interest rates until the first half of 2014, more
than five years after cutting them to near zero, a Reuters poll
showed.
Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay firm on
anticipation of prolonged ultra-low U.S. interest rates and some
signs of easing debt problems in Europe, analysts and dealers
said.
"Even if the Fed maintains its policy stance, the recent
improvement in the euro zone on ECB's actions already enhanced
global liquidity environment. Asia will benefit more from the
liquidity," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at
Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"We may see some technical corrections after recent rises in
Asian currencies, but recent breaks of resistance brightened
their outlooks," she added.
The won strengthened past a 120-day moving
average resistance at 1,129.6 per dollar as foreign investors
extended their net buying in Seoul's stock market to a 10th
straight session -- the longest streak since early May 2011.
The South Korean currency may strengthen further, probably
to 1,122.0, the high of Dec 1. The next target is 1,115.8, the
76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between
October and December.
Money market rates were treading lower, with more focus on
the positive effects from the European Central Bank's ample
funding operations aimed at easing a credit crunch in Europe and
encouraging investors to buy debt, especially short-term
maturities, from highly-indebted euro zone countries.
Spanish sale of three- and six-month debt on Tuesday met
strong demand, driving down yields sharply to multi-month lows.
Still, investors are keeping an eye on talks over Greece's
bond swap deal and took some profits from rises in emerging
Asian currencies.
Greece kept hopes alive for a last-minute bond swap deal to
avoid a messy default after euro zone officials sent talks back
to square one by rejecting a final offer from the country's
private bondholders.
Greece's private creditors also sought to salvage the talks,
pleading with European officials to hammer together a deal
before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default.
Without aid, Athens will not be able to pay back 14.5
billion euros in maturing bonds in March, unsettling the euro
zone's financial system and potentially hurting the global
economy.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.91 77.66 -0.32
Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2681 +0.12
*Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05
Korean won 1125.50 1134.30 +0.78
Baht 31.51 31.44 -0.22
Peso 43.09 43.15 +0.15
Rupiah 9030.00 9000.00 -0.33
Rupee 50.06 50.07 +0.03
Ringgit 3.0790 3.1075 +0.93
*Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.91 76.92 -1.27
Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2969 +2.39
Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05
Korean won 1125.50 1151.80 +2.34
Baht 31.51 31.55 +0.13
Peso 43.09 43.84 +1.75
Rupiah 9030.00 9060.00 +0.33
Rupee 50.06 53.08 +6.04
Ringgit 3.0790 3.1685 +2.91
Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the
Lunar New Year holidays.
