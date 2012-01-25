* Won strengthens past 120-day MA, may head to 1,115.8 vs
dlr
* Ringgit breaks Fibo resistance, seen heading to 200-day MA
* Philippine peso up, dlr-short covering caps gains
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 The South Korean won and
the Malaysian ringgit breached technical resistance levels on
Wednesday, leading most emerging Asian currencies higher on
expectations of increased fund flow to the region this year.
Federal Reserve policymakers will end their first meeting of
2012 on Wednesday and economists polled by Reuters expect it to
signal that it will maintain its near-zero rate policy into
2014, which traders say could help channel investments to Asia.
Investors stayed concerned over the euro zone's debt crisis
due to the possibility of a messy Greek default, but they
welcomed stabilizing European money markets and declining debt
yields on the continent.
Trading was subdued as financial markets in China and Hong
Kong remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay firm on
anticipation of prolonged ultra-low U.S. interest rates and some
signs of easing debt problems in Europe, analysts and dealers
said.
"Even if the Fed maintains its policy stance, the recent
improvement in the euro zone on ECB's actions already enhanced
global liquidity environment. Asia will benefit more from the
liquidity," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at
Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"We may see some technical corrections after recent rises in
Asian currencies, but recent breaks of resistance brightened
their outlooks," she added.
Money market rates were treading lower, with more focus on
the positive effects from the European Central Bank's ample
funding operations aimed at easing a credit crunch in Europe and
encouraging investors to buy debt, especially short-term
maturities, from highly-indebted euro zone countries.
Spain's sale of three- and six-month bills on Tuesday
attracted strong demand, driving down yields sharply to
multi-month lows.
Still, investors are keeping an eye on talks over Greece's
bond swap deal and took some profits from rises in emerging
Asian currencies.
Some analysts see risk of corrections in the regional units,
saying some of them have been excessively purchased.
"On USD/Asia, our risk reversal charts are showing a bottom
is being formed and next move us up in the near-term," said
Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in
Singapore.
The Swedish bank is looking to sell the Singapore dollar
against greenback, he added.
The U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's Relative Strength Index
(RSI) fell to 31.64, close to the 30 threshold, indicating the
pair is approaching to oversold territory.
Greece kept hopes alive for a last-minute bond swap deal to
avoid a messy default after euro zone officials sent talks back
to square one by rejecting a final offer from the country's
private bondholders.
Greece's private creditors also sought to salvage the talks,
pleading with European officials to hammer together a deal
before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default.
Without aid, Athens will not be able to pay back 14.5
billion euros in maturing bonds in March, unsettling the euro
zone's financial system and potentially hurting the global
economy.
WON
Dollar/won ended local trade lower than a 120-day
moving average support of 1,129.6 as foreign investors extended
their buying streak in the Seoul stock market to the longest in
eight months.
The pair may head to 1,122.0, its Dec 1 and the next target
would be 1,115.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
Oct-Dec rise.
Foreign investors bought a net 930.2 billion won ($820.10
million) in Seoul shares, purchasing them for a tenth
consecutive session, the longest buying spree since early May
last year.
Still, importers are seen limiting its slide, dealers said.
"Foreigners' stock demand keeps ruling the market. But
importer bids are offsetting the offers linked to the inflows,
slowing down its slide," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul, adding the market does not appear to be long dollar.
Another foreign bank dealer in Seoul said actual dollar
offers linked to foreigners' stock purchases were smaller than
their stock demand, indicating fresh stock inflows may be
limited.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit broke through the 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement support around 3.0780 as macro accounts
sold it amid thin liquidity.
The pair may head to a moving average at 3.0696.
"We should test the 3.07 level," says a Kuala Lumpur-based
dealer, adding dollar/Asian currencies including dollar/ringgit
are seen falling further.
But its 14-day RSI slid to 25.28, the lowest since early May
last year, indicating the pair is already in technically
oversold territory.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine fell, but downside was limited
as investors covered short positions.
The pair's 14-day RSI slid to 35.22, the lowest since early
August last year, indicating it is moving to oversold territory.
"Now I am looking to buy the dips until the 43.00 breaks,"
said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding the level should
be a strong support.
Meanwhile, Philippine's Nov trade deficit was $1.64 billion,
the widest deficit in at least seven years, data show.
BAHT
Dollar/baht rose on sustained demand from foreign
names and importers.
Currency investors showed muted reaction to the central
bank's decision to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points as it
had been expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.87 77.66 -0.27
Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2681 +0.24
*Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05
Korean won 1126.30 1134.30 +0.71
Baht 31.52 31.44 -0.25
Peso 43.08 43.15 +0.17
Rupiah 9030.00 9000.00 -0.33
Rupee 50.02 50.07 +0.10
Ringgit 3.0735 3.1075 +1.11
*Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.87 76.92 -1.22
Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2969 +2.51
Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05
Korean won 1126.30 1151.80 +2.26
Baht 31.52 31.55 +0.10
Peso 43.08 43.84 +1.78
Rupiah 9030.00 9060.00 +0.33
Rupee 50.02 53.08 +6.12
Ringgit 3.0735 3.1685 +3.09
Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the
Lunar New Year holidays.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
