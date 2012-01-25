* Won strengthens past 120-day MA, may head to 1,115.8 vs dlr * Ringgit breaks Fibo resistance, seen heading to 200-day MA * Philippine peso up, dlr-short covering caps gains (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 25 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit breached technical resistance levels on Wednesday, leading most emerging Asian currencies higher on expectations of increased fund flow to the region this year. Federal Reserve policymakers will end their first meeting of 2012 on Wednesday and economists polled by Reuters expect it to signal that it will maintain its near-zero rate policy into 2014, which traders say could help channel investments to Asia. Investors stayed concerned over the euro zone's debt crisis due to the possibility of a messy Greek default, but they welcomed stabilizing European money markets and declining debt yields on the continent. Trading was subdued as financial markets in China and Hong Kong remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay firm on anticipation of prolonged ultra-low U.S. interest rates and some signs of easing debt problems in Europe, analysts and dealers said. "Even if the Fed maintains its policy stance, the recent improvement in the euro zone on ECB's actions already enhanced global liquidity environment. Asia will benefit more from the liquidity," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "We may see some technical corrections after recent rises in Asian currencies, but recent breaks of resistance brightened their outlooks," she added. Money market rates were treading lower, with more focus on the positive effects from the European Central Bank's ample funding operations aimed at easing a credit crunch in Europe and encouraging investors to buy debt, especially short-term maturities, from highly-indebted euro zone countries. Spain's sale of three- and six-month bills on Tuesday attracted strong demand, driving down yields sharply to multi-month lows. Still, investors are keeping an eye on talks over Greece's bond swap deal and took some profits from rises in emerging Asian currencies. Some analysts see risk of corrections in the regional units, saying some of them have been excessively purchased. "On USD/Asia, our risk reversal charts are showing a bottom is being formed and next move us up in the near-term," said Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in Singapore. The Swedish bank is looking to sell the Singapore dollar against greenback, he added. The U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 31.64, close to the 30 threshold, indicating the pair is approaching to oversold territory. Greece kept hopes alive for a last-minute bond swap deal to avoid a messy default after euro zone officials sent talks back to square one by rejecting a final offer from the country's private bondholders. Greece's private creditors also sought to salvage the talks, pleading with European officials to hammer together a deal before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default. Without aid, Athens will not be able to pay back 14.5 billion euros in maturing bonds in March, unsettling the euro zone's financial system and potentially hurting the global economy. WON Dollar/won ended local trade lower than a 120-day moving average support of 1,129.6 as foreign investors extended their buying streak in the Seoul stock market to the longest in eight months. The pair may head to 1,122.0, its Dec 1 and the next target would be 1,115.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its Oct-Dec rise. Foreign investors bought a net 930.2 billion won ($820.10 million) in Seoul shares, purchasing them for a tenth consecutive session, the longest buying spree since early May last year. Still, importers are seen limiting its slide, dealers said. "Foreigners' stock demand keeps ruling the market. But importer bids are offsetting the offers linked to the inflows, slowing down its slide," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding the market does not appear to be long dollar. Another foreign bank dealer in Seoul said actual dollar offers linked to foreigners' stock purchases were smaller than their stock demand, indicating fresh stock inflows may be limited. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit broke through the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement support around 3.0780 as macro accounts sold it amid thin liquidity. The pair may head to a moving average at 3.0696. "We should test the 3.07 level," says a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer, adding dollar/Asian currencies including dollar/ringgit are seen falling further. But its 14-day RSI slid to 25.28, the lowest since early May last year, indicating the pair is already in technically oversold territory. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine fell, but downside was limited as investors covered short positions. The pair's 14-day RSI slid to 35.22, the lowest since early August last year, indicating it is moving to oversold territory. "Now I am looking to buy the dips until the 43.00 breaks," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding the level should be a strong support. Meanwhile, Philippine's Nov trade deficit was $1.64 billion, the widest deficit in at least seven years, data show. BAHT Dollar/baht rose on sustained demand from foreign names and importers. Currency investors showed muted reaction to the central bank's decision to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points as it had been expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 77.66 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2681 +0.24 *Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05 Korean won 1126.30 1134.30 +0.71 Baht 31.52 31.44 -0.25 Peso 43.08 43.15 +0.17 Rupiah 9030.00 9000.00 -0.33 Rupee 50.02 50.07 +0.10 Ringgit 3.0735 3.1075 +1.11 *Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 76.92 -1.22 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2969 +2.51 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05 Korean won 1126.30 1151.80 +2.26 Baht 31.52 31.55 +0.10 Peso 43.08 43.84 +1.78 Rupiah 9030.00 9060.00 +0.33 Rupee 50.02 53.08 +6.12 Ringgit 3.0735 3.1685 +3.09 Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. 