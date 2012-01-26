SINGAPORE, Jan 26 The Malaysian ringgit
strengthened past a technical resistance and led gains that most
Asian emerging currencies had on Thursday as expectations for
fresh Federal Reserve steps to help the U.S. economy increased
hopes for more inflows to Asia.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central
bank was ready to offer additional stimulus after it announced
it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least
late 2014.
The comments caused short-term investors to chase emerging
Asian currencies with some dealers and analysts saying that real
money funds bought them.
Long-term players have been reluctant to add emerging Asian
currencies for building up core positions amid worries about the
euro zone's debt crisis. Still, some of them have bought the
regional units for tactical bets, dealers and analysts have
said.
The interest in the emerging Asian units brightened their
outlook, although gains may be limited by possible intervention
by central banks and as some of them are seen technically
overbought, they said.
"Real money is buying into risk. I expect this to persist
for a while longer and that will lead Asian FX stronger," said
BNP Paribas'currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
She said the South Korean won, the Chinese yuan and the
Indonesian rupiah are expected to benefit from the flows.
Many emerging Asian currencies have already benefited from
incoming funds. The Indian rupee has risen about 6
percent against the dollar this year.
But some analysts and dealers see risks of correction as
investors stay worried about European debt problems and slowing
global growth. Asian countries are more likely to ease monetary
policies, they added.
"We'll see an impetus towards carry trade-type flows,
however not as strong as would be the case if we had positive
global growth momentum dynamics, which we are still a bit far
off from," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"Euro zone issues are still an overarching concern and the
bias for monetary policy in Asia remains to the loosening end of
the argument as well. I'd look for risk aversion to be the main
driver of a correction," he said.
Earlier, data showed South Korea's fourth quarter growth was
the slowest since the 2008 financial crisis, backing the central
bank and government into a policy corner as they try to shore up
growth before national elections.
On Thursday, the ringgit broke through a resistance
around 3.04 versus the greenback, on foreigners interest in
Malaysian bonds and as interbank speculators bought the local
currency.
The Singapore dollar hit a near three-month high
against the U.S. dollar.
The city-state's currency is seen heading to 1.2566, the
76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-November
weakness as it cleared the 61.8 percent level on Wednesday.
The next target is a 200-day moving average, which stands at
1.2538.
A U.S. bank dealer in Singapore said he has not seen or
heard of real money funds' demand for the Singapore dollar yet,
but it would be "probably be a matter of time, given the dovish
Fed's stance."
The won gained on foreigners' sustained appetite
for the country's stocks. But gains were capped by importers'
dollar demand amid growing caution over possible dollar-buying
intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities.
Dealers said the authorities have not spotted in the market
yet.
"The authorities may not see the necessity of intervention
for now, given sustained stock inflows. And offshore players
don't appear to hold many short positions yet," said a foreign
bank dealer in Seoul.
Foreign investors bought a net 313.5 billion won ($278.43
million) in stocks, and Thursday was on track to become the 11th
consecutive day of net buying, the longest streak since early
May 2011.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.75 77.78 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2619 +0.31
*Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05
Korean won 1122.10 1125.90 +0.34
Baht 31.33 31.57 +0.77
Peso 42.88 43.13 +0.59
Rupiah 8970.00 8885.00 -0.95
Rupee 50.09 50.09 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0390 3.0775 +1.27
*Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.75 76.92 -1.07
Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2969 +3.09
Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05
Korean won 1122.10 1151.80 +2.65
Baht 31.33 31.55 +0.70
Peso 42.88 43.84 +2.25
Rupiah 8970.00 9060.00 +1.00
Rupee 50.09 53.08 +5.97
Ringgit 3.0390 3.1685 +4.26
Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar
New Year holidays.
($1 = 1125.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
