SINGAPORE, Jan 26 The Malaysian ringgit strengthened past a technical resistance and led gains that most Asian emerging currencies had on Thursday as expectations for fresh Federal Reserve steps to help the U.S. economy increased hopes for more inflows to Asia. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank was ready to offer additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. The comments caused short-term investors to chase emerging Asian currencies with some dealers and analysts saying that real money funds bought them. Long-term players have been reluctant to add emerging Asian currencies for building up core positions amid worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. Still, some of them have bought the regional units for tactical bets, dealers and analysts have said. The interest in the emerging Asian units brightened their outlook, although gains may be limited by possible intervention by central banks and as some of them are seen technically overbought, they said. "Real money is buying into risk. I expect this to persist for a while longer and that will lead Asian FX stronger," said BNP Paribas'currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. She said the South Korean won, the Chinese yuan and the Indonesian rupiah are expected to benefit from the flows. Many emerging Asian currencies have already benefited from incoming funds. The Indian rupee has risen about 6 percent against the dollar this year. But some analysts and dealers see risks of correction as investors stay worried about European debt problems and slowing global growth. Asian countries are more likely to ease monetary policies, they added. "We'll see an impetus towards carry trade-type flows, however not as strong as would be the case if we had positive global growth momentum dynamics, which we are still a bit far off from," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Euro zone issues are still an overarching concern and the bias for monetary policy in Asia remains to the loosening end of the argument as well. I'd look for risk aversion to be the main driver of a correction," he said. Earlier, data showed South Korea's fourth quarter growth was the slowest since the 2008 financial crisis, backing the central bank and government into a policy corner as they try to shore up growth before national elections. On Thursday, the ringgit broke through a resistance around 3.04 versus the greenback, on foreigners interest in Malaysian bonds and as interbank speculators bought the local currency. The Singapore dollar hit a near three-month high against the U.S. dollar. The city-state's currency is seen heading to 1.2566, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-November weakness as it cleared the 61.8 percent level on Wednesday. The next target is a 200-day moving average, which stands at 1.2538. A U.S. bank dealer in Singapore said he has not seen or heard of real money funds' demand for the Singapore dollar yet, but it would be "probably be a matter of time, given the dovish Fed's stance." The won gained on foreigners' sustained appetite for the country's stocks. But gains were capped by importers' dollar demand amid growing caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities. Dealers said the authorities have not spotted in the market yet. "The authorities may not see the necessity of intervention for now, given sustained stock inflows. And offshore players don't appear to hold many short positions yet," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Foreign investors bought a net 313.5 billion won ($278.43 million) in stocks, and Thursday was on track to become the 11th consecutive day of net buying, the longest streak since early May 2011. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.75 77.78 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2619 +0.31 *Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05 Korean won 1122.10 1125.90 +0.34 Baht 31.33 31.57 +0.77 Peso 42.88 43.13 +0.59 Rupiah 8970.00 8885.00 -0.95 Rupee 50.09 50.09 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0390 3.0775 +1.27 *Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.75 76.92 -1.07 Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2969 +3.09 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05 Korean won 1122.10 1151.80 +2.65 Baht 31.33 31.55 +0.70 Peso 42.88 43.84 +2.25 Rupiah 8970.00 9060.00 +1.00 Rupee 50.09 53.08 +5.97 Ringgit 3.0390 3.1685 +4.26 Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. ($1 = 1125.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)