SINGAPORE, Jan 27 The Malaysian ringgit
and the Indian rupee are both set to enjoy a fourth consecutive
week of gains, and most emerging Asian currencies held firm on
Friday thanks to hopes for more inflows after the Fed's dovish
stance.
Investors took profits from emerging Asian currencies on
caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by central
banks and as some of them are seen excessively bought.
The regional units may stay firm next week, especially after
the Federal Reserve's suggestion of fresh steps to spur growth
along with a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for the
next three years, dealers and analysts said. The move encouraged
carry trades funded in dollars, increasing hopes for inflows to
Asia.
"So long as the market remains focused on Fed action, then
Asian currencies can make gains," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior
currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"Low volatility will lead to a focus on the potential for a
sustained return to the USD carry trade," he said.
A senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said emerging
Asian currencies will gather further momentum if China's central
bank fixes the yuan's midpoint strong to reflect the recent
weakness in dollar.
The ringgit has risen 2.1 percent against the
dollar so far this week, becoming the best-performing Asian
currency, thanks to demand from funds and model accounts.
The rupee has advanced 1.3 percent versus the
dollar this week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Still, analysts said that rises in emerging Asian currencies
will be capped as investors await the result of negotiations
over Greece's debt with private creditors, which resume on
Friday.
Asian countries are also expected to take policy steps to
boost their economies, which will reduce attractiveness on yield
differentials, they added.
"Some countries may continue to see inflows but over time
may have to ease policy rates eventually in light of growth
downside risks subject to declining inflation trends as domestic
inflation pressures ebb," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
Research at Maybank in Singapore.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.99 77.46 +0.61
Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2580 +0.03
*Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05
Korean won 1122.60 1122.00 -0.05
Baht 31.28 31.28 +0.00
Peso 42.84 42.85 +0.01
Rupiah 8972.00 8960.00 -0.13
Rupee 49.67 50.09 +0.86
Ringgit 3.0405 3.0415 +0.03
*Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.99 76.92 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2969 +3.12
Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05
Korean won 1122.60 1151.80 +2.60
Baht 31.28 31.55 +0.86
Peso 42.84 43.84 +2.33
Rupiah 8972.00 9060.00 +0.98
Rupee 49.67 53.08 +6.88
Ringgit 3.0405 3.1685 +4.21
Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar
New Year holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]