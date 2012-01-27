SINGAPORE, Jan 27 The Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee are both set to enjoy a fourth consecutive week of gains, and most emerging Asian currencies held firm on Friday thanks to hopes for more inflows after the Fed's dovish stance. Investors took profits from emerging Asian currencies on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by central banks and as some of them are seen excessively bought. The regional units may stay firm next week, especially after the Federal Reserve's suggestion of fresh steps to spur growth along with a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for the next three years, dealers and analysts said. The move encouraged carry trades funded in dollars, increasing hopes for inflows to Asia. "So long as the market remains focused on Fed action, then Asian currencies can make gains," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Low volatility will lead to a focus on the potential for a sustained return to the USD carry trade," he said. A senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said emerging Asian currencies will gather further momentum if China's central bank fixes the yuan's midpoint strong to reflect the recent weakness in dollar. The ringgit has risen 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this week, becoming the best-performing Asian currency, thanks to demand from funds and model accounts. The rupee has advanced 1.3 percent versus the dollar this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, analysts said that rises in emerging Asian currencies will be capped as investors await the result of negotiations over Greece's debt with private creditors, which resume on Friday. Asian countries are also expected to take policy steps to boost their economies, which will reduce attractiveness on yield differentials, they added. "Some countries may continue to see inflows but over time may have to ease policy rates eventually in light of growth downside risks subject to declining inflation trends as domestic inflation pressures ebb," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.99 77.46 +0.61 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2580 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05 Korean won 1122.60 1122.00 -0.05 Baht 31.28 31.28 +0.00 Peso 42.84 42.85 +0.01 Rupiah 8972.00 8960.00 -0.13 Rupee 49.67 50.09 +0.86 Ringgit 3.0405 3.0415 +0.03 *Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.99 76.92 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2969 +3.12 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05 Korean won 1122.60 1151.80 +2.60 Baht 31.28 31.55 +0.86 Peso 42.84 43.84 +2.33 Rupiah 8972.00 9060.00 +0.98 Rupee 49.67 53.08 +6.88 Ringgit 3.0405 3.1685 +4.21 Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]