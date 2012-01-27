* Ringgit up 2.2 pct vs dlr for week, rupee up 1.5 pct * Won, Sing dlr, Philippine peso rise for a third week * Some take profits from Asian FX on intervention caution (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 27 The Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee were poised to post a fourth consecutive week of gains, and most emerging Asian currencies held firm on Friday thanks to hopes for more inflows following the Federal Reserve's dovish stance. The Singapore dollar, the South Korean won and the Philippine peso were set to enjoy a third week of rises, although their gains slowed from the prior week. Investors booked profits from emerging Asian currencies on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by central banks and as some of them were seen as excessively bought. Still, the regional units may stay firm, especially after the Federal Reserve's suggestion of fresh steps to spur growth plus its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for the next three years, dealers and analysts said. The move encouraged carry trades funded in dollars, increasing hopes for inflows to Asia. "So long as the market remains focused on Fed action, then Asian currencies can make gains," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Low volatility will lead to a focus on the potential for a sustained return to the USD carry trade," he said. A senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said emerging Asian currencies will gather further momentum next week if China's central bank fixes the yuan's midpoint strong to reflect the recent weakness in dollar. Chinese financial markets were closed this week for the Lunar New Year holidays. A PIMCO head of European foreign exchange and portfolio manager said the dollar, euro and yen were all unattractive prospects on a long-term basis, with emerging market currencies a healthier looking proposition, particularly given the pullback seen in the second half of 2011. The pullback forced most of emerging Asian currencies to suffer from annual loss last year. The ringgit has risen 2.2 percent against the dollar this week, becoming the best-performing Asian currency, thanks to demand from funds and model accounts. If the Malaysian currency maintains the current level, that would be its largest percentage gain since the last week of October. The rupee has advanced 1.5 percent versus the dollar this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. But analysts said that rises in emerging Asian currencies will be capped as investors await the result of negotiations over Greece's debt with private creditors. Asian countries are also expected to take policy steps to boost their economies, which will reduce attractiveness on yield differentials, they added. "Some countries may continue to see inflows but over time may have to ease policy rates eventually in light of growth downside risks subject to declining inflation trends as domestic inflation pressures ebb," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Greece is still seen as posing a threat to dent risk appetite and emerging Asian currencies, analysts said. Greek media reported that debt holders may be ready to accept a yield of 3.75 percent on new Greek bonds after euro zone ministers rejected an offer of 4 percent on Monday. "We see this (emerging Asian currencies' strength) as a fade rally that will fizzle out when markets judge risk aversion is intact and Greece defaults," Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "The gains in AXJ FX are reflective of a short term risk on environment and should not be construed as a permanent feature," he said. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell slightly on Friday on fixing-related selling and as the euro/dollar recovered to around the 1.31 level. Earlier, dollar/ringgit rose as interbank speculators covered short positions after the pair closed the previous session above a support at 3.0400. The downside may be limited as its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 19.26, well below the 30 threshold, indicating the pair stays in oversold territory. WON Dollar/won ended local trade slightly higher at 1,123.2 as caution over possible intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities and importers' demand spurred local and offshore players to cover short positions. For the week, the won gained 1 percent against the dollar, compared with 1.2 percent the previous week. A central bank board member told Reuters that capital inflows to the country will likely be so massive this year that existing capital control measures may be unable to deal with them. Traders said the authorities may defend the 1,120 level. Still, many players are looking to sell the pair on rallies as foreigners continue to buy Seoul stocks. "I don't want to build up long dollar/won positions here. Many intend to sell the rallies," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The dealer also sees the euro/dollar having room to rise to 1.32. Foreign investors bought a net 466.0 billion Korean won ($415.37 million) of shares, resulting in the 12th consecutive session of net buying, the longest streak since April 2011. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso edged up as investors covered short positions before the weekend and market players were also wary of intervention, offsetting inflows. Some dealers expect the pair to rise further as the market still appeared to be hold short-dollar positions. "The dollar is already oversold all across the board and it is due for a major correction," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding dollar/Philippine peso has room to rise to 43.28. The Philippine peso has risen 0.9 percent against the dollar this week, slowing from 1.1 percent in the prior week, according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.11 77.46 +0.45 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2580 +0.12 *Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.990 +0.05 Korean won 1122.00 1122.00 +0.00 Baht 31.28 31.28 +0.00 Peso 42.86 42.85 -0.03 Rupiah 8972.00 8960.00 -0.13 Rupee 49.57 50.09 +1.05 Ringgit 3.0380 3.0415 +0.12 *Yuan 6.3332 6.3390 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.11 76.92 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2969 +3.22 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.290 +1.05 Korean won 1122.00 1151.80 +2.66 Baht 31.28 31.55 +0.86 Peso 42.86 43.84 +2.29 Rupiah 8972.00 9060.00 +0.98 Rupee 49.57 53.08 +7.08 Ringgit 3.0380 3.1685 +4.30 Yuan 6.3332 6.2940 -0.62 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. 