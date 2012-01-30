SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Monday as investors took profits, seeing recent gains as excessive and awaiting a likely deal to prevent debt-ridden Greece from slipping into a chaotic default. Athens is nearing a bond swap agreement with private creditors, while Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing on Sunday from leading Greek political party leaders for painful and unpopular reforms. The agreement is not expected be reached in time for a European Union summit later on Monday when leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and are set to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation. Emerging Asian currencies have priced in the potential Greek deal with recent gains and many investors are looking to book profits, although a positive outcome in Greece could further support risk assets, dealers and analysts said. Inflows to Asia could also slow as investors keep an eye on economic data later this week, including China's PMI and U.S. payrolls data, to check the health of the global economy, they said. "The risk/reward to be short USD/Asia at current levels is not as compelling to us in the way it was a few weeks ago, when we put on our short positions," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. Cavenagh said he has turned neutral on emerging Asian currencies for the next few weeks from positive, adding that the bank had taken profits from the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah. "The decision to take profit reflects our view that while the broader back drop for Asian currencies remains positive, we suspect further strong gains from here will be harder to come by," he said. Most emerging Asian currencies extended recent gains last week, thanks to hopes for more inflows after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was ready to offer additional stimulus to boost economic growth. But some currencies, such as the Singapore dollar, were seen as having been chased too far and investors on Monday booked some profits. The U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 27.97, below the 30 threshold, technically indicating the Singapore dollar is still in overbought territory. The won also dipped as investors kept an eye on possible dollar-demand linked to Hana Financial Group's acquisition of a stake in Korea Exchange Bank from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star for 3.9 trillion won ($3.47 billion). Dealers were also wary of potential intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities to defend the 1,120 level. The Indonesian rupiah came under pressure from local players and dollar-short covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.64 76.71 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2515 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.732 29.990 +0.87 Korean won 1124.30 1123.20 -0.10 Baht 31.08 31.17 +0.29 Peso 42.97 42.85 -0.27 Rupiah 8990.00 8960.00 -0.33 Rupee 49.41 49.31 -0.21 Ringgit 3.0400 3.0430 +0.10 Yuan 6.3166 6.3390 +0.35 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.64 76.92 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2969 +3.45 Taiwan dlr 29.732 30.290 +1.88 Korean won 1124.30 1151.80 +2.45 Baht 31.08 31.55 +1.51 Peso 42.97 43.84 +2.04 Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78 Rupee 49.41 53.08 +7.43 Ringgit 3.0400 3.1685 +4.23 Yuan 6.3166 6.2940 -0.36 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yoo Choonsik in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] ($1 = 1123.1500 Korean won)