SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The Indian rupee is headed for its best monthly performance in at least 10 years, leading gains in most of regional peers in January, boosted by inflows into the region's stock and bond markets in the new year. Fading concerns about the European debt crisis, on signs of progress in resolving the problem, helped boost Asian stocks this month, helping attract more investments into Asia. The region's currencies are expected to sustain their gains in February, although there may be some technical correction as investors will continue to worry about Europe until the crisis is decisively resolved. "It all depends on the situation in Europe. If that was out of the equation, I am quite bullish on Asian currencies," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in Singapore when asked if emerging Asian currencies could extend gains in February. "But I am worried about short term spikes on negative news out of Europe. So I would gradually enter into bullish Asian currency positions," Gilmour said. Some real money investors are returning to Asia but most of them stay reluctant to add Asian assets, given the concerns, he added. Asian currencies, shares, as well as the euro, rose on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, although investors are worried about another rescue to Portugal. In January, the rupee has jumped around 7 percent against the dollar so far, the largest monthly gain, since the last quarter of 2001, according to data available on Thomson Reuters. The rupees gain follows a 16 percent drop in 2011 on foreign outflows and growing concerns about the current account deficit, making it Asia's worst performer last year. The Malaysian ringgit followed the rupee, having 4.1 percent versus the greenback. "People are happy playing short dollar/Asia. There will be some corrections (in Asian currencies) but will be very shallow because everybody is waiting to sell the rallies," said a senior dealer at an Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The dealer said real money investors -- pension and mutual funds -- in the West should be "consolidating their war chest" to prepare for coming to Asia. On Tuesday, the Taiwan dollar outperformed other Asian currencies, hitting a 4-1/2 month high against the U.S. dollar, on stock inflows. The Singapore dollar rose as macro accounts and longer-term funds bought, while the South Korean won and the Thai baht found support from exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Still, emerging Asian currencies face correction risks as some of them including the Taiwan dollar and the ringgit are seen as excessively bought, many dealers and analysts said. Inflows to the region may slow down as investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt crisis and a slowing global growth, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.24 76.34 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2575 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 29.570 29.786 +0.73 Korean won 1124.60 1127.30 +0.24 Baht 31.02 31.19 +0.55 Peso 42.89 43.08 +0.44 Rupiah 9000.00 8980.00 -0.22 Rupee 49.67 49.79 +0.25 Ringgit 3.0440 3.0595 +0.51 Yuan 6.3171 6.3310 +0.22 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.24 76.92 +0.89 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2969 +3.40 Taiwan dlr 29.570 30.290 +2.43 Korean won 1124.60 1151.80 +2.42 Baht 31.02 31.55 +1.71 Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.23 Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67 Rupee 49.67 53.08 +6.88 Ringgit 3.0440 3.1685 +4.09 Yuan 6.3171 6.2940 -0.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)