SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The Indian rupee is
headed for its best monthly performance in at least 10 years,
leading gains in most of regional peers in January, boosted by
inflows into the region's stock and bond markets in the new
year.
Fading concerns about the European debt crisis, on signs of
progress in resolving the problem, helped boost Asian stocks
this month, helping attract more investments into Asia.
The region's currencies are expected to sustain their gains
in February, although there may be some technical correction as
investors will continue to worry about Europe until the crisis
is decisively resolved.
"It all depends on the situation in Europe. If that was out
of the equation, I am quite bullish on Asian currencies," said
Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in
Singapore when asked if emerging Asian currencies could extend
gains in February.
"But I am worried about short term spikes on negative news
out of Europe. So I would gradually enter into bullish Asian
currency positions," Gilmour said.
Some real money investors are returning to Asia but most of
them stay reluctant to add Asian assets, given the concerns, he
added.
Asian currencies, shares, as well as the euro, rose on
Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes
for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, although
investors are worried about another rescue to Portugal.
In January, the rupee has jumped around 7 percent
against the dollar so far, the largest monthly gain, since the
last quarter of 2001, according to data available on Thomson
Reuters.
The rupees gain follows a 16 percent drop in 2011 on foreign
outflows and growing concerns about the current account deficit,
making it Asia's worst performer last year.
The Malaysian ringgit followed the rupee, having
4.1 percent versus the greenback.
"People are happy playing short dollar/Asia. There will be
some corrections (in Asian currencies) but will be
very shallow because everybody is waiting to sell the rallies,"
said a senior dealer at an Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
The dealer said real money investors -- pension and mutual
funds -- in the West should be "consolidating their war chest"
to prepare for coming to Asia.
On Tuesday, the Taiwan dollar outperformed other
Asian currencies, hitting a 4-1/2 month high against the U.S.
dollar, on stock inflows.
The Singapore dollar rose as macro accounts and
longer-term funds bought, while the South Korean won
and the Thai baht found support from exporters' demand
for month-end settlements.
Still, emerging Asian currencies face correction risks as
some of them including the Taiwan dollar and the ringgit are
seen as excessively bought, many dealers and analysts said.
Inflows to the region may slow down as investors remained
worried about the euro zone's debt crisis and a slowing global
growth, they added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.24 76.34 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2575 +0.26
Taiwan dlr 29.570 29.786 +0.73
Korean won 1124.60 1127.30 +0.24
Baht 31.02 31.19 +0.55
Peso 42.89 43.08 +0.44
Rupiah 9000.00 8980.00 -0.22
Rupee 49.67 49.79 +0.25
Ringgit 3.0440 3.0595 +0.51
Yuan 6.3171 6.3310 +0.22
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.24 76.92 +0.89
Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2969 +3.40
Taiwan dlr 29.570 30.290 +2.43
Korean won 1124.60 1151.80 +2.42
Baht 31.02 31.55 +1.71
Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.23
Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67
Rupee 49.67 53.08 +6.88
Ringgit 3.0440 3.1685 +4.09
Yuan 6.3171 6.2940 -0.37
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien
Lee in TAIPEI, Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR Market's
Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
