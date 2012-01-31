* Taiwan dlr at 4-1/2 mth high on stock inflows * Won up on exporters, tougher govt stance on inflation * Sing dlr rises on macro accounts, longer-term funds (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The Indian rupee was headed for its best monthly performance in more than 17 years, leading the gains that most Asian peers had in January, boosted by inflows into the region's stock and bond markets. Some dealers and analysts expect more funds to come in, thanks to weakening concerns about the European debt crisis. Reduced worries lifted Asian stocks this month, helping attract more investments into the region. The region's currencies are expected to sustain their gains in February, although there may be some technical correction as investors will continue to worry about Europe until the crisis is decisively resolved. "It all depends on the situation in Europe. If that was out of the equation, I am quite bullish on Asian currencies," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in Singapore when asked if emerging Asian currencies could extend gains in February. "But I am worried about short term spikes on negative news out of Europe. So I would gradually enter into bullish Asian currency positions," Gilmour said. Some real money investors are returning to Asia but most of them remain reluctant to add Asian assets, given the concerns, he added. Asian currencies and shares, as well as the euro, rose on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a chaotic default, although investors are worried about another rescue to Portugal. In January, the rupee has jumped about 7.3 percent against the dollar, the largest monthly gain since the last month of 1994, according to data available on Thomson Reuters. The rupee's January gain followed a 16 percent drop in 2011 on foreign outflows and growing concerns about the current account deficit. It was Asia's worst performing currency last year. The Malaysian ringgit is the second strongest emerging Asian currency in January, having gained 3.9 percent versus the greenback. "People are happy playing short dollar/Asia. There will be some corrections (in Asian currencies) but will be very shallow because everybody is waiting to sell the rallies," said a senior dealer at an Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The dealer said real money investors -- pension and mutual funds -- in the West should be "consolidating their war chest" to prepare for coming to Asia. Still, emerging Asian currencies face correction risks as some of them including the Taiwan dollar and the ringgit are seen as excessively bought, many dealers and analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar hit a 4-1/2 month low, briefly breaking through a 200-day moving average on foreign stock inflows. But the pair's slide was limited by heavy U.S. dollar buying by Taiwanese importers and the central bank's intervention, dealers said. Some foreign banks covered short positions as the pair's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 17.74, well below the 30 threshold, indicating it is in oversold territory. Foreign investors bought a net 19.826 billion Taiwan dollars ($666.62 million) in stocks on Monday, their biggest daily purchase since Oct. 28. WON Dollar/won fell as exporters sold it for end-month settlements and speculators cut long positions. Earlier, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak toughened his rhetoric on fighting inflation despite a cooling economy. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid on firm euro and Australian dollar, although some interbank speculators covered short positions around 3.0400. A break below 3.0500 triggered more selling pressure from leveraged and macro names. Traders are still looking for chances to sell the pair on rallies, given the dollar's general weakness. Investors showed muted reactions for now to the central bank's new measures on foreign exchange and derivatives. The central bank said late on Monday it plans to allow licensed onshore banks to trade foreign currencies against other currencies and offer ringgit-based interest rate derivatives to non-bank non-residents, in a bid to develop domestic financial markets. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said the steps would be positive for the ringgit for the longer term. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as macro accounts and longer-term funds sold it. The pair earlier came under further pressure as interbank speculators rushed to cut long positions when it broke through 1.2550. PHILIPPINE PESO Interbank speculators sold dollar/Philippine peso , but some investors looked to buy the pair on dips, seeing the market as short dollar. "Worries about Greece and Portugal are keeping people cautious, especially for the month-end," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dealer saw the pair having room to rise to 43.20 and 43.50. It has a 200-day moving average at 43.182 and a 55-day average of 43.581, respectively. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.31 76.34 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2575 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.571 29.786 +0.73 Korean won 1123.50 1127.30 +0.34 Baht 31.02 31.19 +0.55 Peso 42.89 43.08 +0.43 Rupiah 9000.00 8980.00 -0.22 Rupee 49.51 49.79 +0.58 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0595 +0.34 Yuan 6.3123 6.3310 +0.30 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.31 76.92 +0.80 Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2969 +3.32 Taiwan dlr 29.571 30.290 +2.43 Korean won 1123.50 1151.80 +2.52 Baht 31.02 31.55 +1.71 Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21 Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67 Rupee 49.51 53.08 +7.22 Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92 Yuan 6.3123 6.2940 -0.29 ($1 = 29.7410 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)