By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The Indian rupee was
headed for its best monthly performance in more than 17 years,
leading the gains that most Asian peers had in January, boosted
by inflows into the region's stock and bond markets.
Some dealers and analysts expect more funds to come in,
thanks to weakening concerns about the European debt crisis.
Reduced worries lifted Asian stocks this month, helping attract
more investments into the region.
The region's currencies are expected to sustain their gains
in February, although there may be some technical correction as
investors will continue to worry about Europe until the crisis
is decisively resolved.
"It all depends on the situation in Europe. If that was out
of the equation, I am quite bullish on Asian currencies," said
Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in
Singapore when asked if emerging Asian currencies could extend
gains in February.
"But I am worried about short term spikes on negative news
out of Europe. So I would gradually enter into bullish Asian
currency positions," Gilmour said.
Some real money investors are returning to Asia but most of
them remain reluctant to add Asian assets, given the concerns,
he added.
Asian currencies and shares, as well as the euro, rose on
Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes
for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a chaotic default,
although investors are worried about another rescue to Portugal.
In January, the rupee has jumped about 7.3 percent
against the dollar, the largest monthly gain since the last
month of 1994, according to data available on Thomson Reuters.
The rupee's January gain followed a 16 percent drop in 2011
on foreign outflows and growing concerns about the current
account deficit. It was Asia's worst performing currency last
year.
The Malaysian ringgit is the second strongest
emerging Asian currency in January, having gained 3.9 percent
versus the greenback.
"People are happy playing short dollar/Asia. There will be
some corrections (in Asian currencies) but will be very shallow
because everybody is waiting to sell the rallies," said a senior
dealer at an Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
The dealer said real money investors -- pension and mutual
funds -- in the West should be "consolidating their war chest"
to prepare for coming to Asia.
Still, emerging Asian currencies face correction risks as
some of them including the Taiwan dollar and the ringgit are
seen as excessively bought, many dealers and analysts said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar hit a 4-1/2 month low,
briefly breaking through a 200-day moving average on foreign
stock inflows.
But the pair's slide was limited by heavy U.S. dollar buying
by Taiwanese importers and the central bank's intervention,
dealers said.
Some foreign banks covered short positions as the pair's
14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 17.74, well below
the 30 threshold, indicating it is in oversold territory.
Foreign investors bought a net 19.826 billion Taiwan dollars
($666.62 million) in stocks on Monday, their biggest daily
purchase since Oct. 28.
WON
Dollar/won fell as exporters sold it for
end-month settlements and speculators cut long positions.
Earlier, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak toughened his
rhetoric on fighting inflation despite a cooling economy.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid on firm euro and Australian
dollar, although some interbank speculators covered short
positions around 3.0400.
A break below 3.0500 triggered more selling pressure from
leveraged and macro names.
Traders are still looking for chances to sell the pair on
rallies, given the dollar's general weakness.
Investors showed muted reactions for now to the central
bank's new measures on foreign exchange and derivatives.
The central bank said late on Monday it plans to allow
licensed onshore banks to trade foreign currencies against other
currencies and offer ringgit-based interest rate derivatives to
non-bank non-residents, in a bid to develop domestic financial
markets.
A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said the steps would be positive
for the ringgit for the longer term.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as macro accounts
and longer-term funds sold it.
The pair earlier came under further pressure as interbank
speculators rushed to cut long positions when it broke through
1.2550.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Interbank speculators sold dollar/Philippine peso
, but some investors looked to buy the pair on dips,
seeing the market as short dollar.
"Worries about Greece and Portugal are keeping people
cautious, especially for the month-end," said a European bank
dealer in Manila.
The dealer saw the pair having room to rise to 43.20 and
43.50. It has a 200-day moving average at 43.182 and a 55-day
average of 43.581, respectively.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0740 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.31 76.34 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2575 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 29.571 29.786 +0.73
Korean won 1123.50 1127.30 +0.34
Baht 31.02 31.19 +0.55
Peso 42.89 43.08 +0.43
Rupiah 9000.00 8980.00 -0.22
Rupee 49.51 49.79 +0.58
Ringgit 3.0490 3.0595 +0.34
Yuan 6.3123 6.3310 +0.30
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.31 76.92 +0.80
Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2969 +3.32
Taiwan dlr 29.571 30.290 +2.43
Korean won 1123.50 1151.80 +2.52
Baht 31.02 31.55 +1.71
Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21
Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67
Rupee 49.51 53.08 +7.22
Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92
Yuan 6.3123 6.2940 -0.29
($1 = 29.7410 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Aditya Phatak
in MUMBAI and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
