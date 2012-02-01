SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The South Korean won slid on Wednesday after surprisingly weak export data, while investors booked profits from most emerging Asian currencies on concerns over slowing global growth, which could cut inflows to the region. Chinese manufacturers started the year with a slight upturn in production, official data showed earlier, providing some support to risky assets such as Asian stocks. But a private sector survey suggested that factory activity in the world's second-largest economy shrank for a third consecutive month in January. That came after South Korea reported a shock 6.6 percent drop in exports last month and saw new export orders fall for a sixth straight month. U.S. home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. The global economy seems to be searching for a bottom, and "this may well take another quarter or two," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. Ng said the data did not suggest a steeper slowdown in the global economy, which may be still positive to risk assets, but he doubted whether emerging Asian currencies could extend gains. "It remains to be seen if the recent momentum of strong portfolio inflows (to Asia) can be sustained, while the euro zone problem remains very much an underlying risk that could erase the recent improvement in risk appetite," Ng said. Greece still is struggling to convince foreign lenders it could bridge a funding shortfall with reforms, although a senior Greek banker said the debt swap deal to avoid a chaotic default is largely in place. In January, most emerging Asian currencies rose with the Indian rupee enjoying its largest monthly gain in at least 17 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. Some analysts said strength in the regional units was largely due to position adjustments after they suffered a sell-off in late 2011 and were likely to turn lower again eventually. "I am firmly in the bearish camp... I will still look at higher USD/Asia from current levels ,"said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.18 76.26 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2587 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.624 29.620 -0.01 Korean won 1125.90 1123.30 -0.23 Baht 31.00 30.91 -0.29 Peso 42.87 42.87 +0.01 Rupiah 9017.00 8980.00 -0.41 Rupee 49.64 49.44 -0.39 *Ringgit 3.0400 3.0402 +0.01 Yuan 6.3056 6.3085 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.18 76.92 +0.97 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2969 +3.20 Taiwan dlr 29.624 30.290 +2.25 Korean won 1125.90 1151.80 +2.30 Baht 31.00 31.55 +1.77 Peso 42.87 43.84 +2.27 Rupiah 9017.00 9060.00 +0.48 Rupee 49.64 53.08 +6.94 Ringgit 3.0400 3.1685 +4.23 Yuan 6.3056 6.2940 -0.18 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]