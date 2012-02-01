SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The South Korean won slid
on Wednesday after surprisingly weak export data, while
investors booked profits from most emerging Asian currencies on
concerns over slowing global growth, which could cut inflows to
the region.
Chinese manufacturers started the year with a slight upturn
in production, official data showed earlier, providing some
support to risky assets such as Asian stocks.
But a private sector survey suggested that factory activity
in the world's second-largest economy shrank for a third
consecutive month in January.
That came after South Korea reported a shock 6.6 percent
drop in exports last month and saw new export orders fall for a
sixth straight month.
U.S. home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest
missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly.
The global economy seems to be searching for a bottom, and
"this may well take another quarter or two," said Emmanuel Ng,
foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore.
Ng said the data did not suggest a steeper slowdown in the
global economy, which may be still positive to risk assets, but
he doubted whether emerging Asian currencies could extend gains.
"It remains to be seen if the recent momentum of strong
portfolio inflows (to Asia) can be sustained, while the euro
zone problem remains very much an underlying risk that could
erase the recent improvement in risk appetite," Ng said.
Greece still is struggling to convince foreign lenders it
could bridge a funding shortfall with reforms, although a senior
Greek banker said the debt swap deal to avoid a chaotic default
is largely in place.
In January, most emerging Asian currencies rose with the
Indian rupee enjoying its largest monthly gain in at
least 17 years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some analysts said strength in the regional units was
largely due to position adjustments after they suffered a
sell-off in late 2011 and were likely to turn lower again
eventually.
"I am firmly in the bearish camp... I will still look at
higher USD/Asia from current levels ,"said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0410 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.18 76.26 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2587 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.624 29.620 -0.01
Korean won 1125.90 1123.30 -0.23
Baht 31.00 30.91 -0.29
Peso 42.87 42.87 +0.01
Rupiah 9017.00 8980.00 -0.41
Rupee 49.64 49.44 -0.39
*Ringgit 3.0400 3.0402 +0.01
Yuan 6.3056 6.3085 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.18 76.92 +0.97
Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2969 +3.20
Taiwan dlr 29.624 30.290 +2.25
Korean won 1125.90 1151.80 +2.30
Baht 31.00 31.55 +1.77
Peso 42.87 43.84 +2.27
Rupiah 9017.00 9060.00 +0.48
Rupee 49.64 53.08 +6.94
Ringgit 3.0400 3.1685 +4.23
Yuan 6.3056 6.2940 -0.18
* Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
