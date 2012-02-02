SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Emerging Asian currencies
rallied on Thursday, with the Taiwan dollar hitting a 4-1/2
month high, as easing worries over the euro zone's debt crisis
and the global economic slowdown boosted appetite for risk and
inflows into the region.
Factory activity in major economies such as the United
States, China and Germany grew in January, raising hopes that
the world's economy is not deteriorating as seriously as feared
before. [ID:
Greece is nearing a long-awaited bond swap deal to prevent a
chaotic default with its private creditors, while some European
sovereign yields fell on optimism that the crisis may avoid
taking a turn for the worse.
While those developments may spur some foreign money into
Asia, the size of investments may be smaller than January, as
investors will continue to exercise caution until the crisis is
decisively resolved, analysts say.
"We will see more inflows to Asia, although the size may be
smaller than January with some still cautious. It is time to buy
emerging Asian currencies on dips despite their recent sharp
rises," said Chris Lee, Managing Director of Samsung Asset
Management in Singapore.
Lee said last year's underperformers such as the Indian
rupee would benefit from those inflows, adding the
market may experience "a revenge of losers".
Most emerging Asian currencies rose in January with the
Indian rupee posting its largest monthly gain in at least 17
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee's January gain followed a 16 percent drop in 2011,
making it Asia's worst performer for the year, on foreign
outflows and growing concerns about the current account deficit.
Emerging Asian currencies may see some corrections as some
of them are technically seen excessively bought and on caution
over intervention by central banks, dealers and analysts said.
But the corrections may provide chances to buy the regional
units on dips, some dealers said.
"As long as the euro is strong, we stay short dollar/Asia,"
said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
On Thursday, the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from
foreign institutional investors.
Foreign sovereign funds and Taiwanese insurers sold U.S.
dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), dealers
said.
The South Korean won hit a 2-1/2 month high
against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and as foreign
investors continued to buy Seoul stocks.
But its gains were capped as investors are cautious over
possible dollar-buying intervention and on importers' dollar
demand.
Traders said they have not spotted such intervention yet.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0350 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.13 76.20 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2515 +0.43
Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.695 +0.61
Korean won 1118.30 1126.30 +0.72
Baht 30.89 30.99 +0.32
Peso 42.70 42.95 +0.57
Rupiah 8900.00 8975.00 +0.84
Rupee 49.03 49.27 +0.49
Ringgit 3.0200 3.0402 +0.67
Yuan 6.3004 6.3067 +0.10
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.13 76.92 +1.04
Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2969 +4.08
Taiwan dlr 29.516 30.290 +2.62
Korean won 1118.30 1151.80 +3.00
Baht 30.89 31.55 +2.14
Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67
Rupiah 8900.00 9060.00 +1.80
Rupee 49.03 53.08 +8.27
Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92
Yuan 6.3004 6.2940 -0.10
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien
Lee in TAIPEI and Reuters' FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal)
