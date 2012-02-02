SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Emerging Asian currencies rallied on Thursday, with the Taiwan dollar hitting a 4-1/2 month high, as easing worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown boosted appetite for risk and inflows into the region. Factory activity in major economies such as the United States, China and Germany grew in January, raising hopes that the world's economy is not deteriorating as seriously as feared before. [ID: Greece is nearing a long-awaited bond swap deal to prevent a chaotic default with its private creditors, while some European sovereign yields fell on optimism that the crisis may avoid taking a turn for the worse. While those developments may spur some foreign money into Asia, the size of investments may be smaller than January, as investors will continue to exercise caution until the crisis is decisively resolved, analysts say. "We will see more inflows to Asia, although the size may be smaller than January with some still cautious. It is time to buy emerging Asian currencies on dips despite their recent sharp rises," said Chris Lee, Managing Director of Samsung Asset Management in Singapore. Lee said last year's underperformers such as the Indian rupee would benefit from those inflows, adding the market may experience "a revenge of losers". Most emerging Asian currencies rose in January with the Indian rupee posting its largest monthly gain in at least 17 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupee's January gain followed a 16 percent drop in 2011, making it Asia's worst performer for the year, on foreign outflows and growing concerns about the current account deficit. Emerging Asian currencies may see some corrections as some of them are technically seen excessively bought and on caution over intervention by central banks, dealers and analysts said. But the corrections may provide chances to buy the regional units on dips, some dealers said. "As long as the euro is strong, we stay short dollar/Asia," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. On Thursday, the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign institutional investors. Foreign sovereign funds and Taiwanese insurers sold U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), dealers said. The South Korean won hit a 2-1/2 month high against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul stocks. But its gains were capped as investors are cautious over possible dollar-buying intervention and on importers' dollar demand. Traders said they have not spotted such intervention yet. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.13 76.20 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2515 +0.43 Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.695 +0.61 Korean won 1118.30 1126.30 +0.72 Baht 30.89 30.99 +0.32 Peso 42.70 42.95 +0.57 Rupiah 8900.00 8975.00 +0.84 Rupee 49.03 49.27 +0.49 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0402 +0.67 Yuan 6.3004 6.3067 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.13 76.92 +1.04 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2969 +4.08 Taiwan dlr 29.516 30.290 +2.62 Korean won 1118.30 1151.80 +3.00 Baht 30.89 31.55 +2.14 Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67 Rupiah 8900.00 9060.00 +1.80 Rupee 49.03 53.08 +8.27 Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92 Yuan 6.3004 6.2940 -0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and Reuters' FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]