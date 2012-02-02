* Foreign sovereign funds sell U.S. dlr/Taiwan dlr NDFs
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Emerging Asian currencies
rallied on Thursday, with the Taiwan dollar hitting a 4-1/2
month high, as easing worries over the euro zone and the global
economic slowdown boosted risk appetites and inflows into the
region.
Factory activity in the United States, China and Germany
grew in January, raising hopes that the world's economy is not
deteriorating as seriously as feared before.
Greece is nearing a long-awaited bond swap deal to prevent a
chaotic default with its private creditors, while some European
sovereign yields fell on optimism that the crisis won't deepen.
While those developments may spur some foreign money into
Asia, the size of investments may be smaller than January, as
investors will continue to exercise caution until the crisis is
decisively resolved, analysts and dealers said.
Still, a sustained appetite for emerging Asian assets will
keep supporting the regional currencies, they added.
"We will see more inflows to Asia, although the size may be
smaller than January, with some still cautious. It is time to
buy emerging Asian currencies on dips despite their recent sharp
rises," said Chris Lee, managing director of Samsung Asset
Management in Singapore.
Lee said last year's underperformers such as the Indian
rupee would benefit from those inflows, adding that the
market may experience "a revenge of losers."
Most emerging Asian currencies rose in January with the
Indian rupee posting its largest monthly gain in at least 17
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee's 7.45 percent January gain followed a 16 percent
drop in 2011, making it Asia's worst performer for the year, on
foreign outflows and growing concerns about the current account
deficit.
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in
Singapore, said real money investors -- such as pension and
mutual funds -- may invest in emerging Asian currencies on some
level of strong domestic demand within the region.
However, some regional units may some corrections as some of
them are technically seen excessively bought and on caution over
intervention by central banks, dealers and analysts said.
Corrections may provide chances to buy the regional units on
dips, some dealers said.
"As long as the euro is strong, we stay short dollar/Asia,"
said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"Risk appetite is getting better every day and money has
nowhere to go, except Asia. They will come to Asian equities."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
Foreign sovereign funds and Taiwanese insurers sold U.S.
dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
, while inflows from foreign institutional investors
pushed down U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar spot, dealers said.
The one-month NDF and the spot rate both hit a
4-1/2 month low.
But the island's central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollar
in the spot market to slow the local unit's slide and importers
joined the bids, they added.
Dealers said the spot may head to 29.40 once the 29.50
support is broken.
WON
Dollar/won hit a 2-1/2 month low on selling from
offshore funds and as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul
stocks.
Traders said the South Korean foreign exchange authorities
were not spotted buying the pair to contain its slide.
The pair slipped 0.8 percent to 1,117.3, the lowest since
Nov. 14. It is seen having room to slide more, probably to
1,115.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
October-December rise.
If the retracement is cleared, it may head to 1,109-1,110,
around the low of Nov. 4 and a 200-day moving average.
Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still above the
30 threshold, indicating it is not in an oversold territory yet.
But market players stayed wary of possible intervention and
importers bought the pair on dips, limiting the dollar/won's
slide.
Another brake on the pair's downside was dollar demand that
dealers suspected was linked to Lone Star's sale of a stake in
Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial group.
Foreign investors bought a net 990.5 billion Korean won
($879.35 million) in Seoul stocks, becoming net buyers for a
third straight session.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid to a 4-1/2 month low and is
seen testing the 3.00 support level although the market appeared
to short dollar.
"The pair should test below 3.00 in the next two weeks. The
market is short, but risk sentiment is firm now," said a
Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
The pair has support at 2.9983, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement level of its July-October rise.
