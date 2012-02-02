* Most optimistic on KRW, INR, MYR, PHP since Oct 2010
* Most bullish on TWD since Feb 2011
* Largest positions on SGD, IDR since Aug 2011
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Investors grew more
optimistic about most emerging Asian currencies in the last two
weeks, adding bets on the Indian rupee and the South Korean won
to the largest in more than 15 months, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
The survey of 11 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday, showed that currency players became the most
bullish on the two Asian currencies, as well as the Malaysian
ringgit and the Philippine peso, since mid-October 2010.
They also were the most optimistic on the Taiwan dollar
since February last year, and the most bullish on the Singapore
dollar since early August, according to the survey.
Currency investors doubled positions in the Indonesian
rupiah to the largest since late August, the poll showed.
Emerging Asian currencies on Thursday rallied as easing
concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and the global
economic slowdown boosted risk appetite and inflows to the area.
The regional currencies are expected to benefit from more
incoming funds, although they may see some corrections, with
some of them seen excessively bought and on possible
intervention.
Meanwhile, investors trimmed bets on the Chinese yuan during
the last two weeks, the poll showed.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in eight Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso
and Malaysian ringgit.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02
23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18
10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48
Additional reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Kim Coghill
