* Most optimistic on KRW, INR, MYR, PHP since Oct 2010 * Most bullish on TWD since Feb 2011 * Largest positions on SGD, IDR since Aug 2011 SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Investors grew more optimistic about most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, adding bets on the Indian rupee and the South Korean won to the largest in more than 15 months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The survey of 11 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, showed that currency players became the most bullish on the two Asian currencies, as well as the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso, since mid-October 2010. They also were the most optimistic on the Taiwan dollar since February last year, and the most bullish on the Singapore dollar since early August, according to the survey. Currency investors doubled positions in the Indonesian rupiah to the largest since late August, the poll showed. Emerging Asian currencies on Thursday rallied as easing concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown boosted risk appetite and inflows to the area. The regional currencies are expected to benefit from more incoming funds, although they may see some corrections, with some of them seen excessively bought and on possible intervention. Meanwhile, investors trimmed bets on the Chinese yuan during the last two weeks, the poll showed. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in eight Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP 2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20 8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15 23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18 10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48 (Additional reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Kim Coghill)