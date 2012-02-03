SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Most emerging Asian currencies are headed for a weekly rise helped by foreign inflows, led by the Indian rupee, which is heading for its fifth week of gains, its longest such streak in more than 15 months. Still, most of the currencies in the region were weaker on Friday on nervousness ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day, which is expected to show muted employment growth in January. Softer Chinese non-manufacturing data also put some pressure on the regional currencies during the day. The outlook, however, is bullish, thanks to the recent improvement in liquidity and risk appetite on easing concerns on the European debt crisis, although there may be some short-term corrections if the January non-farm payrolls data disappoints, dealers and analysts said. "The market is biddish on the dollar before the jobs data. But after the figures, investors will look to buy Asian currencies," said a European bank dealer in Seoul. "Carry trade is a firm trend now, which will not end any time soon," the dealer added. U.S. companies are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, compared with an increase of 200,000 the month before. New claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, already pointing to a better job market in the world's top economy. A weaker jobs data may prompt investors to take more profits from emerging Asian currencies, but the corrections are unlikely to last long, dealers and analysts said. "There could be a more significant corrections, but with liquidity stresses improved, I don't think the dollar will surge," said BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Another European bank dealer in Manila said a weak U.S. jobs data would not necessarily push down emerging Asian currencies as that could raise hopes for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve. "A bad nonfarm payrolls could be seen as a signal for the QE3," he said, referring to another quantitative easing by the U.S. central bank. Investors grew more optimistic about the most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, adding bets on the rupee and the South Korean won to their largest in more than 15 months, a Reuters poll showed. The positioning should be no impediment to further gains in emerging Asian units on firm regional stocks backed by sustained inflows, the Fed's accommodative stance and growing optimism on the euro zone problems, analysts said. The rupee has risen 0.3 percent against the dollar for the week so far. If the Indian currency maintains strength for the week, that would be the longest streak of weekly gains since October 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Taiwan dollar would be the best performing emerging Asian currencies this week with a 1.6 percent gains so far versus the greenback, the data showed. That would allow the island's currency to enjoy a sixth week of rises, although the local financial markets were closed last week, the longest weakly winning spree since early February last year. Taiwan's foreign exchange and stock markets will open on Saturday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.17 76.21 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2474 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.521 29.550 +0.10 Korean won 1119.60 1118.40 -0.11 Baht 30.95 30.90 -0.16 Peso 42.77 42.66 -0.25 Rupiah 8990.00 8930.00 -0.67 Rupee 49.16 49.15 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0210 3.0175 -0.12 Yuan 6.3051 6.3018 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.17 76.92 +0.98 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2969 +3.93 Taiwan dlr 29.521 30.290 +2.60 Korean won 1119.60 1151.80 +2.88 Baht 30.95 31.55 +1.94 Peso 42.77 43.84 +2.51 Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78 Rupee 49.16 53.08 +7.97 Ringgit 3.0210 3.1685 +4.88 Yuan 6.3051 6.2940 -0.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]