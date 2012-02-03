* Rupee, Taiwan dlr seen extending weekly streak of gains * Won ends flat; exporters, inflows support * Philippine peso edges down on dlr-short covering (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 3 The Indian rupee, rising again on Friday, was headed for its longest streak of weekly gains in more than 15 months, and most other emerging Asian currencies also continued to strengthen, thanks to inflows. Most of the regional units were slightly up for the day although short-term investors trimmed positions on nervousness ahead of U.S. jobs data, due later on Friday, which is expected to show muted employment growth in January. Softer Chinese non-manufacturing data also put some pressure on regional currencies. The outlook, however, is bullish, on the recent improvement in liquidity and risk appetite on easing concerns over the European debt crisis, although there may be some short-term corrections if the January non-farm payrolls data disappoints, dealers and analysts said. "The market is biddish on the dollar before the jobs data. But after the figures, investors will look to buy Asian currencies," said a European bank dealer in Seoul. "Carry trade is a firm trend now, which will not end any time soon," the dealer added. U.S. companies are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, compared with an increase of 200,000 the month before. New claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, already pointing to a better job market in the world's top economy. A weaker jobs data may prompt investors to take more profits from emerging Asian currencies, but the corrections are unlikely to last long, dealers and analysts said. "There could be a more significant corrections, but with liquidity stresses improved, I don't think the dollar will surge," said BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Another European bank dealer in Manila said a weak U.S. jobs data would not necessarily push down emerging Asian currencies as that could raise hopes for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve. "A bad nonfarm payrolls could be seen as a signal for the QE3," he said, referring to another quantitative easing by the U.S. central bank. Investors grew more optimistic about the most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, adding bets on the rupee and the South Korean won to their largest in more than 15 months, a Reuters poll showed. The positioning should be no impediment to further gains in emerging Asian units on firm regional stocks backed by sustained inflows, the Fed's accommodative stance and reduced worries about the euro zone, analysts said. The rupee has risen 0.8 percent against the dollar for the week so far. If the Indian currency maintains strength, that would be the longest streak of weekly gains since October 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Taiwan dollar was poised to be the best performing emerging Asian currencies this week with a 1.6 percent gains so far versus the greenback, the data showed. That would allow the island's currency to enjoy a sixth week of rises, although local financial markets were closed last week, the longest weakly winning spree since early February last year. Taiwan's foreign exchange and stock markets will open on Saturday. Still, investors continued to see risks of a slowing global economy and gains in emerging Asian currencies are likely to be limited for the rest of the year, another Reuters poll showed. WON Dollar/won ended the local trade flat amid exporters' offers and supplies linked to foreign investors' recent stock purchases. Exporters placed massive orders around 1,119 and offshore funds joined them, dealers said. The pair initially rose but turned lower, briefly breaking through a support at 1,115.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise, as those offers prompted stop-loss sales. But the pair recovered the slide again on short-covering. If support is cleared, dollar/won is seen heading to 1,109-1,110, around the low of Nov 4 and a 200-day moving average. A few overseas traders suspected dollar-bidding by South Korean foreign exchange authorities, but most dealers said they did not spot any intervention. A senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul saw a low possibility of intervention as a firmer won will help ease inflation. Earlier, South Korea's finance minister said firm oil prices and instability related to the euro zone crisis are keeping the country's inflation outlook uncertain. Meanwhile, the spread between one-month dollar/won's non-deliverable forward (NDF) and one-year NDF increased to its widest since July 19 last year. PHILIPPINE PESO Interbank speculators covered short-dollar/Philippine peso positions before the U.S. jobs data. The pair stayed firm although many of its Asian peers turned lower in the afternoon as the market appeared to stay short- dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.19 76.21 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2474 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.529 29.550 +0.07 Korean won 1118.20 1118.40 +0.02 Baht 30.87 30.90 +0.10 Peso 42.71 42.66 -0.11 Rupiah 8992.00 8930.00 -0.69 Rupee 48.92 49.15 +0.48 Ringgit 3.0145 3.0175 +0.10 Yuan 6.3047 6.3018 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.19 76.92 +0.96 Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2969 +4.01 Taiwan dlr 29.529 30.290 +2.58 Korean won 1118.20 1151.80 +3.00 Baht 30.87 31.55 +2.20 Peso 42.71 43.84 +2.66 Rupiah 8992.00 9060.00 +0.76 Rupee 48.92 53.08 +8.51 Ringgit 3.0145 3.1685 +5.11 Yuan 6.3047 6.2940 -0.17 (Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL; Editing by )