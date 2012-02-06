SINGAPORE, Feb 6 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar slid on Monday as short-term investors booked profits from emerging Asian currencies on worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks. Athens' coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they will accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default. Surprisingly robust U.S. job data supported Asian stocks, but currency investors focused more on the talks over the Greece debt problems, as failure to conclude a deal will hurt the appetite for risk assets, analysts and dealers said. "Today's corrections (in emerging Asian currencies) are a reflection of the Greece issue still playing a big role in FX markets," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. He said emerging Asian currencies were like a rubber band that "has not reached full tightness towards upside, but if Greece falters, the band may snap back down." Most regional units have risen this year thanks to inflows to the region amid high liquidity and some signs that the euro zone debt crisis was easing. Some short-term players booked profits from the currencies to square long positions in the currencies. The won turned lower on dollar demand from custodian banks with some of them suspected of buying the U.S. currency for Lone Star's sale of a stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group. Offshore funds also sold the South Korean currency, while local interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions on caution over potential intervention. But the authorities have not been spotted in the market, traders said. The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso also weakened on profit-taking. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0310 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.71 76.62 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2425 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.577 29.525 -0.18 Korean won 1120.80 1118.30 -0.22 Baht 30.93 30.86 -0.23 Peso 42.66 42.60 -0.13 Rupiah 8980.00 8960.00 -0.22 Rupee 48.69 48.69 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.0100 3.0115 +0.05 Yuan 6.3101 6.3028 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.71 76.92 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2969 +4.16 Taiwan dlr 29.577 30.290 +2.41 Korean won 1120.80 1151.80 +2.77 Baht 30.93 31.55 +2.00 Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.78 Rupiah 8980.00 9060.00 +0.89 Rupee 48.69 53.08 +9.03 Ringgit 3.0100 3.1685 +5.27 Yuan 6.3101 6.2940 -0.26 * Malaysian financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]