SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Emerging Asian currencies were flat to lower on Tuesday on caution among investors ahead of a crucial meeting in Greece to thrash out a deal on unpopular reforms to resolve the debt crisis. Athens' political leaders postponed a decision to accept painful conditions to secure the 130 billion euro rescue fund, causing some investors to stay away from riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies. While investors still expect the country to eventually accept them to prevent a messy default, which could hurt the entire euro zone, they are preferring to wait and watch until the talks are over, dealers said. The Australian central bank surprised markets by leaving interest rates unchanged, although it opened the door for an easing, helping investors maintain hopes for a recovery in the global economy and providing support to emerging Asian currencies. "The central bank is willing to see how the economic landscape plays out. it doesn't need another insurance for now as tail risks are reducing," said BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. She said the decision improved risk appetite and emerging Asian currencies are seen staying firm. Most of the regional units have strengthened so far this year on inflows to Asia amid high liquidity and some signs that the euro zone debt crisis was easing. Still, some analysts and dealers expect emerging Asian currencies to suffer from corrections on the renewed worries about the European problems. "More liquidity at this phase of recovery has diminishing returns on both the real economy and financial markets," said another currency strategist in Singapore. "Also, it depends on where valuation is relative to what is priced in. Right now, I wouldn't say Asian assets are at very depressed levels to get boosted by liquidity easing home and abroad," he added. On Tuesday, the won eased on selling by foreign funds and as the South Korean currency has technical resistance at 1,110 per dollar around a 200-day moving average. Investors are wary of possible intervention by the authorities and Players are still keeping an eye on dollar demand linked to Lone Star's sale of a stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group. "I don't really like short positions here anymore. We may have to prepare for a failure in the Greece deal and some investors will have to close recent bets on risks," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. But Singapore dollar edged up as short-term players are looked to buy it near 1.2500 versus the U.S. dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.55 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2484 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.600 +0.05 Korean won 1121.80 1120.80 -0.09 Baht 30.92 30.96 +0.13 Peso 42.61 42.55 -0.13 Rupiah 8993.00 8980.00 -0.14 Rupee 49.02 49.05 +0.07 *Ringgit 3.0100 3.0115 +0.05 Yuan 6.3076 6.3121 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.92 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2969 +3.95 Taiwan dlr 29.584 30.290 +2.39 Korean won 1121.80 1151.80 +2.67 Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04 Peso 42.61 43.84 +2.90 Rupiah 8993.00 9060.00 +0.75 Rupee 49.02 53.08 +8.29 Ringgit 3.0100 3.1685 +5.27 Yuan 6.3076 6.2940 -0.22 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]