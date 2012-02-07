* Stock inflows lift won, Lone Star's dlr demand not seen
* Sing dlr up; short-term players buy near 1.25/U.S. dlr
* Philippine peso contained by dlr-short covering
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 The won turned higher
thanks to inflows on Tuesday with most emerging Asian currencies
slightly up, although investors kept an eye on a crucial meeting
in Greece to nail a deal on unpopular reforms to prevent a messy
default.
Athens' political leaders on Monday postponed a decision to
accept painful conditions to secure the 130 billion euro rescue
fund, but investors still expect the country to eventually
accept the austerity measures and clinch the package.
The Australian central bank surprised markets by leaving
interest rates unchanged, although it opened the door for an
easing, helping investors maintain hopes for a recovery in the
global economy and providing support to emerging Asian
currencies.
"The central bank is willing to see how the economic
landscape plays out. It doesn't need another insurance for now
as tail risks are reducing," said BNP Paribas' currency
strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
Thio, who sees Asian currencies staying firm, said the
Australian decision improved risk appetite.
Most of the regional units have strengthened his year on
inflows to Asia amid high liquidity as well as some signs that
the euro zone debt crisis was easing.
Some currencies such as the South Korean won are approaching
major technical resistance levels, so they are likely to
consolidate, rather than jumping further.
Some analysts and dealers expect emerging Asian currencies
to suffer from corrections on the renewed worries about the
European problems.
"More liquidity at this phase of recovery has diminishing
returns on both the real economy and financial markets," said
another currency strategist in Singapore.
"Also, it depends on where valuation is relative to what is
priced in. Right now, I wouldn't say Asian assets are at very
depressed levels to get boosted by liquidity easing home and
abroad," he added.
WON
Dollar/won ended local trade lower on supplies
linked to foreign investors' stock purchases.
Some interbank speculators cleared long positions, which
they had built up on expectations for dollar demand linked to
Lone Star's sale of a stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana
Financial Group.
Traders said they did not spot such bids during the day.
The pair started domestic market higher on demand from
offshore funds and as it faces a technical support at 1,110,
around a 200-day moving average.
Investors were wary of possible intervention by the
authorities.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar dipped as short-term
players sold it around 1.2500.
But interbank speculators and some funds covered
short-positions as the pair did not decisively clear support at
1.2460.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso edged up on short-covering
among interbank speculators, although it gave up most of earlier
gains tracking a slide in regional pairs.
Philippine central bank chief also said it has policy space
to support growth after annual inflation in January was slower
than expected.
Still, some traders expected dollar/Philippine peso to rise
again on potential demand from importers.
"Corporates will be starting to come in soon. This could
trigger more short-covering," said a European bank dealer in
Manila. The trader saw the pair having room to rise to 42.80.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.70 76.55 -0.20
Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2484 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.563 29.600 +0.13
Korean won 1118.60 1120.80 +0.20
Baht 30.90 30.96 +0.19
Peso 42.56 42.55 -0.02
Rupiah 8993.00 8980.00 -0.14
Rupee 48.92 49.05 +0.27
*Ringgit 3.0100 3.0115 +0.05
Yuan 6.3062 6.3121 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.70 76.92 +0.28
Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2969 +4.01
Taiwan dlr 29.563 30.290 +2.46
Korean won 1118.60 1151.80 +2.97
Baht 30.90 31.55 +2.10
Peso 42.56 43.84 +3.01
Rupiah 8993.00 9060.00 +0.75
Rupee 48.92 53.08 +8.50
Ringgit 3.0100 3.1685 +5.27
Yuan 6.3062 6.2940 -0.19
* Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and Catherine
Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
