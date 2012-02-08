SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, driven by capital inflows and demand from offshore funds on hopes that Greece was near a debt deal, while local investors remained cautious about intervention. Taiwan's central bank was buying dollars to cap its currency's gains, while Malaysia's central bank may also be in the market, dealers said. This comes at a time when many emerging Asian currencies are approaching major resistance levels. The outlook for regional units remains firm, given improved risk appetite, and are expected to break the resistance levels if Greece succeeds in securing a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue fund, analysts and dealers said. Even though Greece is seen close to an agreement, its politicians have yet to accept to painful austerity measures to receive the second bailout package. They have delayed, once more, the deal deadline to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Asian central banks are also likely to continue to intervene and slow the rise in their currencies, they added. "The strength in Asia ex-Japan (currencies) is impressive considering the state of the global economy, though momentum seems to be improving. Thus intervention is to be expected," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "I just can't get the Eurozone out of my head. I think one should trade with the trend, but remain vigilant as it could turn should Greece give us negative headlines," he added. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this year, thanks to resumed inflows amid high liquidity and growing hopes that the euro zone's debt crisis is easing. The Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday on stock inflows, while the central bank and importers limited its rises, dealers said. The won also gained on demand from some offshore funds, but local speculators did not chase it further on caution over possible intervention. The South Korean currency also has a firm resistance at 1,110 per dollar, near a 200-day moving average. "Everybody is reluctant to sell dollars here. So, even though dollar/won is seen sliding more, but it would be very slow," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Still some dealers saw low possibility of intervention as the country remains wary of inflation. The ringgit hit a five-month high against the dollar on bids by offshore names, while domestic investors sold on rallies. The Malaysian currency strengthened to as firm as 2.9990 versus the greenback, the first time to breach the 3.0000 level since Sept 9. Some dealers suspected the central bank of buying dollars to defend the 3.00 line. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.06 76.77 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2455 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.504 29.570 +0.22 Korean won 1116.10 1118.70 +0.23 Baht 30.80 30.92 +0.39 Peso 42.23 42.41 +0.43 Rupiah 8983.00 8935.00 -0.53 Rupee 49.01 49.19 +0.37 Ringgit 3.0025 3.0115 +0.30 Yuan 6.2951 6.3049 +0.16 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.06 76.92 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2969 +4.34 Taiwan dlr 29.504 30.290 +2.66 Korean won 1116.10 1151.80 +3.20 Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44 Peso 42.23 43.84 +3.81 Rupiah 8983.00 9060.00 +0.86 Rupee 49.01 53.08 +8.30 Ringgit 3.0025 3.1685 +5.53 Yuan 6.2951 6.2940 -0.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]