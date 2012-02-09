* Taiwan dlr up as foreigners keep buying stocks * Taiwan c.bank intervention spotted, but size smaller -traders * Won turns slightly higher, intervention caution cap (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 9 The Taiwan dollar hit a five-month high on Thursday, leading gains in many of its Asian peers, on hopes that Greece was nearing a deal that could pave the way for fresh international aid, but the rupiah extended losses after a surprise interest rate cut by Indonesian central bank. Greek political leaders have agreed on all points demanded by its international lenders except one -- pension cuts -- and officials said discussions would continue so a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday. Hopes that a deal would be reached, allowing Athens to avoid a potentially chaotic debt default, also powered the euro to a two-month highs on the dollar and the yen. Regional currencies are likely to remain firm as investors bring more money to Asia, analysts and dealers said. Underlining this view, pressure on emerging Asian currencies from a pick-up in China's inflation did not last long. "The data did not indicate a policy shift to tightening and other recent data from Asia was not that bad," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "Upcoming economic data holds a key, but as long as the data does not point to a sharp slowdown, we will see sustained inflows," Jeong added, noting global markets remain flush with liquidity. Most emerging Asian currencies have appreciated this year, fuelled by high liquidity, signs that the euro zone's debt crisis is easing and a spate of data showing the U.S. economy is gathering momentum. But their gains have been checked by frequent setbacks in Greek aid and debt restructuring talks, and by caution that regional foreign exchange authorities will continue to intervene in currency markets to keep their currencies from rising too fast. Many of them are also around technical resistance lines, with the South Korean won facing a 200-day moving average at 1,110 per dollar. "Euro/dollar has overpriced the conclusion of the Greek debt discussion, which has yet to reach a consensus, thus the unwinding of long euro positions has a knock-on effect on Asia-ex Japan FX," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid to as low as 29.410, the weakest since Sept 13, as the central bank was spotted buying only small amount of the pair and foreign banks sold it, dealers said. Foreign investors were net buyers of the island's stocks for a fourth consecutive session, bringing their total net purchases so far this month to T$31.6 billion Taiwan dollar ($1.07 billion). Traders estimated the central bank have purchased about $100 million-$200 million during the day, which they said was smaller than the "usual" daily intervention size. Taiwanese oil importers bought the pair below 29.45 where they had bought it in the last two weeks, dealers said. Their bids caused short-covering. Investors stayed wary of possible steps by the central bank to limit its slide. On late Wednesday, the central bank governor fired a warning over hot money, reminding foreign investors of the central bank's rule that money they bring into Taiwan must be used to buy stocks. In remarks to local reporters, Perng Fai-nan said that although the fundamentals across Asian countries were different, exchange rates and stock markets were moving in the same direction, indicating the arrival of "hot money". WON Dollar/won turned lower on exporters supplies and as a firm euro spurred stop-loss sales. Earlier, the pair rose on short-covering amid caution over possible dollar-demand linked to Lone Star's sale of a stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group. Investors see further slides in dollar/won, but more players are wary of possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities. Some dealers suspected of their intervention around 1,115. "There were strong bids around 1,115 and few players would attack the level. It is hard to build up aggressive short positions here as the authorities put lower fluctuation as a top priority," said a local bank dealer. Currency players ignored the Bank of Korea's decision to leave interest rates unchanged as it has been widely expected. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah extended gains after Indonesian central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 25 bps. The pair rose as much as 1.3 percent to 8,982 from 8,920 before the surprising decision. One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forward (NDF) edged down for the day, but the NDF briefly rose after the rate cut. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.18 77.05 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2441 1.2467 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.438 29.530 +0.31 Korean won 1115.20 1115.80 +0.05 Baht 30.74 30.73 -0.03 Peso 42.16 42.22 +0.13 Rupiah 8980.00 8870.00 -1.22 Rupee 49.33 49.15 -0.36 Ringgit 3.0075 3.0033 -0.14 Yuan 6.2945 6.2945 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.18 76.92 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.2441 1.2969 +4.24 Taiwan dlr 29.438 30.290 +2.89 Korean won 1115.20 1151.80 +3.28 Baht 30.74 31.55 +2.64 Peso 42.16 43.84 +3.98 Rupiah 8980.00 9060.00 +0.89 Rupee 49.33 53.08 +7.60 Ringgit 3.0075 3.1685 +5.35 Yuan 6.2945 6.2940 -0.01 ($1 = 29.5160 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Standing, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)