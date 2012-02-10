SINGAPORE, Feb 10 The Indian rupee and the
Singapore dollar are set to snap multi-week of gains after
investors on Friday took profits from emerging Asian currencies
against both of the dollar and the euro after a Greek reform
deal to prevent a messy default.
Investors are now focussing on jitters as Greece's leaders
sought a parliamentary seal of approval before providing any
aid, which triggered some profit-taking.
The recent economic data eased worries about a sharp
slowdown, but investors are still not betting on a strong
recovery, analysts said.
"Technically, markets look overdone here given the extent of
the rally in January. What we saw in first month of the was
effectively a major short squeeze (in risk assets), with real
money investors leading the way, reducing cash positions and
putting capital to work in the face of improving global PMIs,"
said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Currently, it would appear that markets have got a little
ahead of the data so it would seem reasonable to see some period
of consolidation and correction," Henderson said.
Emerging Asian currencies may suffer more profit-taking in a
near term as China's January-February data is likely to stay
weak on annual basis due to the Chinese New year, he added.
China's imports in January shrank by 15.3 percent from a
year ago -- the lowest since August 2009, data showed earlier.
"What we are seeing is saturation point for the recent
bullish trend. If we see more negative trade and economic data,
we will see more corrections," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
Research at Maybank in Singapore.
The rupee has lost nearly 2 percent against the
dollar so far this week, heading for its largest weekly loss
since the week ended Nov 20, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last week, it recorded a fifth consecutive week of gains,
the longest streak of appreciation in more than 15 months.
The Singapore dollar was next in line, having shed
0.9 percent versus the greenback after gaining for four weeks.
Offshore investors on Friday also took profits from emerging
Asian currencies against the euro.
The market players had built up long positions in the
regional units versus the single currency as Asia's economic and
fiscal fundamentals are stronger than the euro zone.
Investors expect emerging Asian currencies to see some more
corrections, but the long term outlook is still positive,
traders say.
"I think this short-covering (in dollar/Asia) as just
profit-taking. That's all. People are looking to sell dollar on
rallies," a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.60 77.66 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2484 -0.56
Taiwan dlr 29.485 29.495 +0.03
Korean won 1123.20 1115.60 -0.68
Baht 30.80 30.75 -0.18
Peso 42.41 42.18 -0.54
Rupiah 8990.00 8940.00 -0.56
Rupee 49.70 49.50 -0.41
Ringgit 3.0290 3.0085 -0.68
Yuan 6.2937 6.2952 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.60 76.92 -0.88
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2969 +3.31
Taiwan dlr 29.485 30.290 +2.73
Korean won 1123.20 1151.80 +2.55
Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44
Peso 42.41 43.84 +3.37
Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78
Rupee 49.70 53.08 +6.80
Ringgit 3.0290 3.1685 +4.61
Yuan 6.2937 6.2940 +0.00
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]