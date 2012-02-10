SINGAPORE, Feb 10 The Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar are set to snap multi-week of gains after investors on Friday took profits from emerging Asian currencies against both of the dollar and the euro after a Greek reform deal to prevent a messy default. Investors are now focussing on jitters as Greece's leaders sought a parliamentary seal of approval before providing any aid, which triggered some profit-taking. The recent economic data eased worries about a sharp slowdown, but investors are still not betting on a strong recovery, analysts said. "Technically, markets look overdone here given the extent of the rally in January. What we saw in first month of the was effectively a major short squeeze (in risk assets), with real money investors leading the way, reducing cash positions and putting capital to work in the face of improving global PMIs," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Currently, it would appear that markets have got a little ahead of the data so it would seem reasonable to see some period of consolidation and correction," Henderson said. Emerging Asian currencies may suffer more profit-taking in a near term as China's January-February data is likely to stay weak on annual basis due to the Chinese New year, he added. China's imports in January shrank by 15.3 percent from a year ago -- the lowest since August 2009, data showed earlier. "What we are seeing is saturation point for the recent bullish trend. If we see more negative trade and economic data, we will see more corrections," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. The rupee has lost nearly 2 percent against the dollar so far this week, heading for its largest weekly loss since the week ended Nov 20, according to Thomson Reuters data. Last week, it recorded a fifth consecutive week of gains, the longest streak of appreciation in more than 15 months. The Singapore dollar was next in line, having shed 0.9 percent versus the greenback after gaining for four weeks. Offshore investors on Friday also took profits from emerging Asian currencies against the euro. The market players had built up long positions in the regional units versus the single currency as Asia's economic and fiscal fundamentals are stronger than the euro zone. Investors expect emerging Asian currencies to see some more corrections, but the long term outlook is still positive, traders say. "I think this short-covering (in dollar/Asia) as just profit-taking. That's all. People are looking to sell dollar on rallies," a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.60 77.66 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2484 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 29.485 29.495 +0.03 Korean won 1123.20 1115.60 -0.68 Baht 30.80 30.75 -0.18 Peso 42.41 42.18 -0.54 Rupiah 8990.00 8940.00 -0.56 Rupee 49.70 49.50 -0.41 Ringgit 3.0290 3.0085 -0.68 Yuan 6.2937 6.2952 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.60 76.92 -0.88 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2969 +3.31 Taiwan dlr 29.485 30.290 +2.73 Korean won 1123.20 1151.80 +2.55 Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44 Peso 42.41 43.84 +3.37 Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78 Rupee 49.70 53.08 +6.80 Ringgit 3.0290 3.1685 +4.61 Yuan 6.2937 6.2940 +0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]