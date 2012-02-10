* Sing dlr, won down on short-covering in U.S. dlr, euro * Philippine peso slides on offshore funds, fin min comments * Asia FX may see more correction, but many still see rises (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 10 The Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar looked set to snap multi-week winning streaks on Friday as investors took profits on recent gains in emerging Asian currencies, worried by fresh setbacks in negotiations on a bailout package for Greece. Emerging Asian currencies have strengthened against the U.S. dollar so far this year on hopes that the euro zone's debt crisis was easing and on foreign inflows into the region's stock and bond markets, but most of them have failed to breach major resistance lines. Some regional units were seen as excessively overbought, with many dealers and analysts expecting corrections in coming weeks. Even though Greek politicians have finally agreed to accept austerity measures to prevent a messy debt default, the country's lenders have demanded further measures from Athens, including parliamentary seal of approval, before providing any aid. "Technically, markets look overdone here given the extent of the rally in January. What we saw in first month of the year was effectively a major short squeeze (in risk assets), with real money investors leading the way, reducing cash positions and putting capital to work in the face of improving global PMIs," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Currently, it would appear that markets have got a little ahead of the data so it would seem reasonable to see some period of consolidation and correction," Henderson said. Weak China trade data on Friday could encourage further profit-taking in emerging Asian currencies, he added. China's imports in January shrank by 15.3 percent from a year ago -- the lowest since August 2009, data showed earlier. "What we are seeing is a saturation point for the recent bullish trend. If we see more negative trade and economic data, we will see more corrections," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. The rupee has lost nearly 2 percent against the dollar so far this week, heading for its largest weekly loss since the week ended Nov 20, according to Thomson Reuters data. Last week, it recorded a fifth consecutive week of gains, the longest streak of appreciation since October 2010. The Singapore dollar was next in line, having shed 1 percent versus the greenback after gaining for four weeks. Offshore investors on Friday also took profits from emerging Asian currencies against the euro. Market players had built up long positions in the regional units versus the single currency as Asia's economic and fiscal fundamentals are stronger than those of the euro zone. "I think this short-covering (in dollar/Asia) as just profit-taking. That's all. People are looking to sell dollar on rallies," a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. WON Dollar/won rose as investors covered short positions to take profits from the recent won's rallies after a Greek debt deal. A trader said short-squeeze in the euro/won among some offshore funds also appeared to support dollar/won. Euro/won rose to its highest since early January. But South Korean exporters took the rise in dollar/won as chances to sell it on rallies, while some offshore hedge funds joined the move. The pair has room to rise more on short-covering with a major support at 1,110, near a 200-day moving average, although its downtrend stays intact, dealers said. "It may head to 1,140 if stocks fall more. Still, the rise does not mean a shift in a big picture," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT Short-squeeze lifted dollar/ringgit, but some local interbank speculators looked to sell the pair on rallies. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said he would sell it around 3.0300-3.0400 levels, saying the euro will stay firm. The 14-day dollar/ringgit Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded to above the 30 threshold, indicating the pair is not an oversold territory anymore. But dollar/ringgit has a strong support at 3.00, around the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its July-October rise. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar jumped above 1.2500 level on short covering. Investors also unwound short euro/Singapore dollar positions, sending it to the highest since early January. Local banks and offshore real money accounts were seen selling the Singapore dollars, dealers said. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar is seen heading to resistance of 1.2600, which it failed to clear five sessions in a row in late January. PHILIPPINE PESO Offshore funds covered short dollar/Philippine peso positions after disappointing export data. Philippine exports in December fell an annual 20.7 percent to $3.33 billion, the lowest value in two years, data showed. The pair found more support after Finance Secretary said inflation should stay manageable this year, allowing policymakers to cut interest rates further and boost economic growth. Although many emerging Asian currencies are poised to see weekly losses, the Philippine peso enjoyed a fifth week of appreciation on stock inflows and as some foreign investors bet on a sovereign credit rating upgrade. A European bank dealer in Manila said the local currency has not yet fully priced in any upgrade. "If there is any rating upgrade, PHP will test 40.25," the dealer said. But he will not sell the pair around the current levels as the market is still short-dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.67 77.66 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2484 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.495 -0.07 Korean won 1123.70 1115.60 -0.72 Baht 30.81 30.75 -0.21 Peso 42.50 42.18 -0.75 Rupiah 8985.00 8940.00 -0.50 Rupee 49.66 49.50 -0.32 Ringgit 3.0390 3.0085 -1.00 Yuan 6.2966 6.2952 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.67 76.92 -0.97 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2969 +3.17 Taiwan dlr 29.515 30.290 +2.63 Korean won 1123.70 1151.80 +2.50 Baht 30.81 31.55 +2.40 Peso 42.50 43.84 +3.15 Rupiah 8985.00 9060.00 +0.83 Rupee 49.66 53.08 +6.90 Ringgit 3.0390 3.1685 +4.26 Yuan 6.2966 6.2940 -0.04 (Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)