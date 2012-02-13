SINGAPORE, Feb 13 The Singapore dollar rose on Monday, leading modest gains in most emerging Asian units on demand from some offshore funds as Greece took a step toward securing bailout aid, while most investors stayed reluctant to join the foreigners' bids. Greek lawmakers, as widely expected, approved a highly unpopular austerity bill to prevent a messy default. But emerging Asian currencies had priced in the vote result enough while many investors still see more hurdles before lenders agree on a bailout deal for the debt-ridden country, dealers and analysts said. "It is difficult to say the deal would spur strong demand for emerging Asian currencies for now as hopes for a Greece deal have been widely reflected," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "Asian currencies are still seen as technically overbought, although they would be supported by ample liquidity," Jeong added. Despite the Greek approval, violent street protests in Athens and the departure of six cabinet ministers underscored the difficulty of implementing unpopular steps. Euro zone finance ministers also expect Greece to explain how 325 million euros ($430 million) of this year's total budget cuts -- as yet unspecified -- will be achieved before it agrees to the bailout in a meeting planned on Wednesday. Last week, emerging Asian currencies suffered from profit-taking with the Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar snapping multi-week winning streaks amid worries about Greek uncertainties. On Monday, the Singapore dollar, the second worst performing Asian currency last week, shined as foreign funds bought it and the euro extended gains. Still, market players are reluctant to buy the island's currency at levels around 1.25 to the US dollar. As long as U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar stays above 1.2385, the low of Oct 31, then there is room for the pair to head to previous support levels of 1.2630-1.2650. The South Korean won also gained on demand from offshore funds and exporters. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.59 77.60 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2611 +0.57 Taiwan dlr 29.491 29.560 +0.23 Korean won 1122.30 1123.80 +0.13 Baht 30.83 30.82 -0.03 Peso 42.39 42.48 +0.21 Rupiah 9010.00 8980.00 -0.33 Rupee 49.46 49.40 -0.12 Ringgit 3.0235 3.0318 +0.27 Yuan 6.3020 6.2986 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.59 76.92 -0.87 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2969 +3.43 Taiwan dlr 29.491 30.290 +2.71 Korean won 1122.30 1151.80 +2.63 Baht 30.83 31.55 +2.34 Peso 42.39 43.84 +3.42 Rupiah 9010.00 9060.00 +0.55 Rupee 49.46 53.08 +7.32 Ringgit 3.0235 3.1685 +4.80 Yuan 6.3020 6.2940 -0.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional Reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]