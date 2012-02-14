SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Emerging Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, dragged down by profit taking, and could head lower on Moody's warning of a France ratings cut and concerns over obstacles for Greece to secure bailout aid. The Malaysian ringgit extended losses after sources said an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund may be looking to sell its $1.3 billion stake in the country's bank RHB Capital Bhd, six months after buying the shares. Rating Agency Moody's on Monday warned it may lower its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Australia, while cutting several European countries such as Italy. Its warning came when the market was already reeling under concerns that Greece is struggling to receive a second rescue EU/IMF rescue fund to prevent a chaotic default. The European Union has given the fragile ruling coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos until Wednesday to specify how his government will save an additional 325 million euros in the budget. Euro zone finance ministers will meet on the same day to approve the funding. The sustained uncertainty over the euro zone's debt crisis is expected to force investors to reduce more positions in emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "We lean towards possible turbulence for the euro in this possible setting of market scenario, which tells us that the next 48 hours is extremely crucial and may continue with risk aversion trades," Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank wrote. "That said, emerging AXJ FX, Antipodeans and emerging debt markets are the likely casualties," he wrote in a note. On Monday, emerging Asian currencies rose as investors cheered Greek lawmakers' approval of a highly unpopular austerity bill. But investors has been reluctant to add bets on the regional units on doubts over implementation of the austerity measures given fierce public resistance. "We are asking clients to remain prudent. I think we are in for a very volatile year. One of the keys to unlocking this year's market scenario would be right now, in the short term, what's going to happen with Greece," said Boris Collardi, CEO of Julius Bear, said at a media briefing in Singapore. "We've seen further downgrades of European countries. The European scenario still needs to unfold fully." The Singapore dollar tried to weaken past technical support around 1.2630-1.2650 versus the greenback as selling from leveraged accounts caused U.S. dollar short-covering by momentum and macro funds. The weakness in the Singapore dollar dragged the ringgit , which was also hit by an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund's plan to sell a Malaysian bank. The won slid on dollar-short covering, but the South Korean won found relief as the country's shipbuilders will buy it after major foreign orders. Hyundai Heavy Industries and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said they have won a combined $1.7 billion orders. The announcements came a day after Samsung Heavy Industries said it has secured a $2.7 billion offshore gas processing facility order with Inpex. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.90 77.57 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2629 1.2547 -0.65 Taiwan dlr 29.562 29.535 -0.09 Korean won 1124.10 1121.90 -0.20 Baht 30.87 30.81 -0.19 Peso 42.65 42.44 -0.49 Rupiah 9025.00 8990.00 -0.39 Rupee 49.34 49.19 -0.29 Ringgit 3.0435 3.0245 -0.62 Yuan 6.2994 6.2971 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.90 76.92 -1.26 Sing dlr 1.2629 1.2969 +2.69 Taiwan dlr 29.562 30.290 +2.46 Korean won 1124.10 1151.80 +2.46 Baht 30.87 31.55 +2.20 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9025.00 9060.00 +0.39 Rupee 49.34 53.08 +7.59 Ringgit 3.0435 3.1685 +4.11 Yuan 6.2994 6.2940 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional Reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Eveline Danubrata, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]