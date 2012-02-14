* Sing dlr breaches 1.2650/U.S. dlr support on offshore
funds
* Ringgit down more; Abu Dhabi fund may sell Malaysia bank
stake
* Won finds relief from shipbuilders, shrugs off Goldman
deal
* Philippine peso down on oil importers, stop-loss selling
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 The Singapore dollar and
the Malaysian ringgit slid on Tuesday as investors took profits
on emerging Asian currencies, and regional units could fall
further after Moody's warned it may cut France's credit ratings
and Greece continued to struggle to secure fresh international
aid.
The ringgit extended losses after sources said an Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund may be looking to sell its $1.3 billion
stake in Malaysian bank RHB Capital Bhd, just six
months after buying the shares.
Rating Agency Moody's on Monday warned it may lower its
triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Australia, while cutting
several European countries such as Italy.
Its warning came as Greece struggles to receive a second
rescue EU/IMF rescue fund to prevent a chaotic default.
The European Union has given the fragile ruling coalition of
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos until Wednesday to specify how
his government will save an additional 325 million euros in the
budget. Euro zone finance ministers will meet on the same day to
approve the funding.
Sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis have
prompted investors to reduce positions in emerging Asian
currencies and take profits after a solid run-up in January,
dealers and analysts said.
"We lean towards possible turbulence for the euro in this
scenario, which tells us that the next 48 hours is extremely
crucial," Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign
exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank wrote.
"Emerging AXJ FX, Antipodeans and emerging debt markets are
the likely casualties (of any new move away from riskier
assets)," he wrote in a note.
On Monday, emerging Asian currencies rose as investors
cheered Greek lawmakers' approval of a highly unpopular
austerity bill.
But investors has been reluctant to add more bets on the
regional units on doubts over whether Athens can implement the
austerity measures given fierce public resistance.
"We are asking clients to remain prudent. We are in for a
very volatile year," said Boris Collardi, CEO of Julius Bear,
said at a media briefing in Singapore.
"We've seen further downgrades of European countries. The
European scenario still needs to unfold fully."
Emerging Asian currencies have appreciated so far this year
on inflows into regional stock and bond markets amid ample
global liquidity, and on hopes that the euro zone's debt
problems were easing.
Many dealers still see a firm trend in the regional units
and said the recent corrections had pulled the currencies out of
technically overbought territories.
Most 14-day relative strength indexes (RSI) of
dollar/emerging Asian currencies rose to above the 30 threshold,
indicating the pairs is not excessively sold.
But those traders said they will not add more positions in
emerging Asian currencies for now.
"I will still sell dollar/Asia on rallies. This (today's
slide in Asian currencies) is just corrective action," said a
senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"But the EU situation is a mess and there are too many
uncertainties in the world."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar broke through
resistance at 1.2630-1.2650, previous support lines, as
leveraged accounts' bids spurred short-covering among macro and
momentum funds. Real money investors joined the bids later,
dealers said.
If the pair ends the day higher than the resistance, it may
head to 1.2690, near the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of
its November-February slide.
The next target would be 1.2765, the low of Dec 5.
RINGGIT
Short-covering lifted dollar/ringgit on a weaker
Singapore dollar and after the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's
plan to sell a stake in RHB Capital.
The pair is seen rising further on more position
adjustments, dealers said.
It may head toward resistance around 3.0730 where a 200-day
moving average and the 38.2 percent retracement of its
December-February slide. The average and the retracement stand
at 3.0727.
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi fund's sale of RHB may not support
dollar/ringgit much as it is in talks with a foreign investor --
Japan's Sumimoto Mitsui Nanking Corp, a Kuala Lumpur-based
dealer said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso as Philippine oil
importers' demand triggered short squeezes, dealers said.
A foreign bank dealer in Manila said the pair may head to
43.10 if those importers continue to buy it.
But the dealer doubted if it would hit 43.10 this week and
said he preferred to sell it toward the level.
"People are still looking to go short. After the corporate
demand subsides, it will move lower again," he added.
WON
Dollar/won rose, but it underperformed other
dollar/Asian currency pairs on supplies from exporters. Offshore
funds also joined the selling.
Investors expect South Korean shipbuilders to unload
dollar/won after major foreign orders, dealers said.
"The recent orders by shipbuilders bolstered expectations
for more (dollar) offers. Market sentiment also prefers selling
on rallies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Earlier, Hyundai Heavy Industries and STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said they have won a
combined $1.7 billion orders.
The announcements came a day after Samsung Heavy Industries
said it has secured a $2.7 billion offshore gas
processing facility order with Inpex.
Investors almost ignored possible dollar-demand linked to
Goldman Sachs' sale of a stake in Hana Financial Group as market
sources said foreign investors took about 70 percent of the
shares.
Goldman has sold the stake for 372 billion won ($331.58
million) in a block deal, a source said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.96 77.57 -0.50
Sing dlr 1.2663 1.2547 -0.92
Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.535 -0.10
Korean won 1125.20 1121.90 -0.29
Baht 30.86 30.81 -0.16
Peso 42.70 42.44 -0.61
Rupiah 9025.00 8990.00 -0.39
Rupee 49.32 49.19 -0.25
Ringgit 3.0460 3.0245 -0.71
Yuan 6.2997 6.2971 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.96 76.92 -1.34
Sing dlr 1.2663 1.2969 +2.42
Taiwan dlr 29.566 30.290 +2.45
Korean won 1125.20 1151.80 +2.36
Baht 30.86 31.55 +2.24
Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67
Rupiah 9025.00 9060.00 +0.39
Rupee 49.32 53.08 +7.63
Ringgit 3.0460 3.1685 +4.02
Yuan 6.2997 6.2940 -0.09
($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won)
(Additional Reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Eveline Danubrata,
Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Market's Catherine Tan;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]