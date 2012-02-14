* Sing dlr breaches 1.2650/U.S. dlr support on offshore funds * Ringgit down more; Abu Dhabi fund may sell Malaysia bank stake * Won finds relief from shipbuilders, shrugs off Goldman deal * Philippine peso down on oil importers, stop-loss selling (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 14 The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit slid on Tuesday as investors took profits on emerging Asian currencies, and regional units could fall further after Moody's warned it may cut France's credit ratings and Greece continued to struggle to secure fresh international aid. The ringgit extended losses after sources said an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund may be looking to sell its $1.3 billion stake in Malaysian bank RHB Capital Bhd, just six months after buying the shares. Rating Agency Moody's on Monday warned it may lower its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Australia, while cutting several European countries such as Italy. Its warning came as Greece struggles to receive a second rescue EU/IMF rescue fund to prevent a chaotic default. The European Union has given the fragile ruling coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos until Wednesday to specify how his government will save an additional 325 million euros in the budget. Euro zone finance ministers will meet on the same day to approve the funding. Sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis have prompted investors to reduce positions in emerging Asian currencies and take profits after a solid run-up in January, dealers and analysts said. "We lean towards possible turbulence for the euro in this scenario, which tells us that the next 48 hours is extremely crucial," Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank wrote. "Emerging AXJ FX, Antipodeans and emerging debt markets are the likely casualties (of any new move away from riskier assets)," he wrote in a note. On Monday, emerging Asian currencies rose as investors cheered Greek lawmakers' approval of a highly unpopular austerity bill. But investors has been reluctant to add more bets on the regional units on doubts over whether Athens can implement the austerity measures given fierce public resistance. "We are asking clients to remain prudent. We are in for a very volatile year," said Boris Collardi, CEO of Julius Bear, said at a media briefing in Singapore. "We've seen further downgrades of European countries. The European scenario still needs to unfold fully." Emerging Asian currencies have appreciated so far this year on inflows into regional stock and bond markets amid ample global liquidity, and on hopes that the euro zone's debt problems were easing. Many dealers still see a firm trend in the regional units and said the recent corrections had pulled the currencies out of technically overbought territories. Most 14-day relative strength indexes (RSI) of dollar/emerging Asian currencies rose to above the 30 threshold, indicating the pairs is not excessively sold. But those traders said they will not add more positions in emerging Asian currencies for now. "I will still sell dollar/Asia on rallies. This (today's slide in Asian currencies) is just corrective action," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "But the EU situation is a mess and there are too many uncertainties in the world." SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar broke through resistance at 1.2630-1.2650, previous support lines, as leveraged accounts' bids spurred short-covering among macro and momentum funds. Real money investors joined the bids later, dealers said. If the pair ends the day higher than the resistance, it may head to 1.2690, near the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its November-February slide. The next target would be 1.2765, the low of Dec 5. RINGGIT Short-covering lifted dollar/ringgit on a weaker Singapore dollar and after the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's plan to sell a stake in RHB Capital. The pair is seen rising further on more position adjustments, dealers said. It may head toward resistance around 3.0730 where a 200-day moving average and the 38.2 percent retracement of its December-February slide. The average and the retracement stand at 3.0727. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi fund's sale of RHB may not support dollar/ringgit much as it is in talks with a foreign investor -- Japan's Sumimoto Mitsui Nanking Corp, a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso as Philippine oil importers' demand triggered short squeezes, dealers said. A foreign bank dealer in Manila said the pair may head to 43.10 if those importers continue to buy it. But the dealer doubted if it would hit 43.10 this week and said he preferred to sell it toward the level. "People are still looking to go short. After the corporate demand subsides, it will move lower again," he added. WON Dollar/won rose, but it underperformed other dollar/Asian currency pairs on supplies from exporters. Offshore funds also joined the selling. Investors expect South Korean shipbuilders to unload dollar/won after major foreign orders, dealers said. "The recent orders by shipbuilders bolstered expectations for more (dollar) offers. Market sentiment also prefers selling on rallies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Earlier, Hyundai Heavy Industries and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said they have won a combined $1.7 billion orders. The announcements came a day after Samsung Heavy Industries said it has secured a $2.7 billion offshore gas processing facility order with Inpex. Investors almost ignored possible dollar-demand linked to Goldman Sachs' sale of a stake in Hana Financial Group as market sources said foreign investors took about 70 percent of the shares. Goldman has sold the stake for 372 billion won ($331.58 million) in a block deal, a source said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.96 77.57 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.2663 1.2547 -0.92 Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.535 -0.10 Korean won 1125.20 1121.90 -0.29 Baht 30.86 30.81 -0.16 Peso 42.70 42.44 -0.61 Rupiah 9025.00 8990.00 -0.39 Rupee 49.32 49.19 -0.25 Ringgit 3.0460 3.0245 -0.71 Yuan 6.2997 6.2971 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.96 76.92 -1.34 Sing dlr 1.2663 1.2969 +2.42 Taiwan dlr 29.566 30.290 +2.45 Korean won 1125.20 1151.80 +2.36 Baht 30.86 31.55 +2.24 Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67 Rupiah 9025.00 9060.00 +0.39 Rupee 49.32 53.08 +7.63 Ringgit 3.0460 3.1685 +4.02 Yuan 6.2997 6.2940 -0.09 ($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won) (Additional Reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Eveline Danubrata, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]